Man United 2-1 Chelsea: Robert Sanchez and Casemiro were both sent off in a ludicrous first half but United gave under-fire boss Ruben Amorim a huge boost
Manchester United won just their second Premier League game of the season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a crazy clash.
Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off only five minutes into the match and United took advantage with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scoring.
The game took another twist as Casemiro was shown a second yellow card just before the break and Trevoh Chalobah pulled one back for Chelsea in the 80th minute to set up a grandstand finale.
But United managed to see the game out for a huge result that may slightly ease the pressure on under-fire boss Ruben Amorim, who witnessed what was surely the biggest home win of his Old Trafford tenure.
Luke Shaw: 'We can punish teams'
Luke Shaw has reflected on the hard-fought Man United win at Old Trafford this afternoon
Shaw said: “We spoke a lot before the game about winning, that was the most important thing today. You could see how much we wanted to win. The whole team defended really well and we're happy with the three points. We started the game really well, really sharp and physical. We can punish teams with the chances we have created.
“The season is still early, we have done well so far this season. We will be ok. For us the most important thing for us is how clinical we can be and defending our box.”
FULL-TIME! Man United 2-1 Chelsea
That was far from easy but what an important result for Man United. Of course it won’t mean anything unless they build on this but a bit of breathing space for Ruben Amorim? Surely the biggest home win of his Man United managerial career?
'Amorim has a lifeline'
Last thoughts on the game from Chris Wilson at Old Trafford:
Extremely tense in those final stages, but United manage to come out of a bizarre match with three points, and the celebrations from the players tell you all you need to know.
Ruben Amorim has a lifeline as his struggling side pull of a much-needed win, while Enzo Maresca will likely need a fair bit of time to piece together just what went wrong – and what he can learn - from this evening.
FULL-TIME! Man United 2-1 Chelsea
THEY’VE DONE IT! A huge result for Man United who beat Chelsea 2-1.
This was a ludicrous game really with Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez sent off after five minutes, Chelsea making three subs before 20 minutes and goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro giving the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Casemiro then got sent off to make it 10 vs 10 and Trevoh Chalobah’s 80th-minute header made for a nervy finish but United clung on.
Man United 2-1 Chelsea, 90+6 mins
Here come Chelsea again, Pedro’s cross is cleared but here comes James. Good tackle by Dorgu! Nips the ball away, James falls over and Dorgu strides away.
Then Cunha draws a foul from Tosin about 30 yards from goal, Yellow card for Tosin and United can eat up about a minute. Only 30 seconds or so left.
Man United 2-1 Chelsea, 90+5 mins
Chelsea win a corner and Fernandez curls it in. That’s a good punch from Bayindir, out of the area. Danger dealt with for now.
CLOSE! Man United 2-1 Chelsea, 90+4 mins
Heart in mouths for United! James whips a cross in from the right and Bayindir dives forward, pushes the ball out into the middle of the penalty area where it flicks off Pedro and Santos tries to take a swipe but it’s blocked away. Nervy stuff.
Man United 2-1 Chelsea, 90+3 mins
Fernandes is living every moment at the front of the stands here. The captain gives a fist pump as George is caught offside for the Blues.
It allows United to take more time off the clock. Four minutes to go...
