Focus on our players, not Garnacho - Amorim

Manchester United won just their second Premier League game of the season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a crazy clash.

Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off only five minutes into the match and United took advantage with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scoring.

The game took another twist as Casemiro was shown a second yellow card just before the break and Trevoh Chalobah pulled one back for Chelsea in the 80th minute to set up a grandstand finale.

But United managed to see the game out for a huge result that may slightly ease the pressure on under-fire boss Ruben Amorim, who witnessed what was surely the biggest home win of his Old Trafford tenure.

Follow live updates from Man Utd v Chelsea, below: