Jurgen Klopp called for Liverpool to put their poor form behind them in tonight’s Merseyside Derby against Everton.

The Reds have not won in the Premier League this year and suffered their lowest point of the season yet in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves.

The result left Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table in a woeful drop from last season’s highs, while Everton boss Sean Dyche has lifted the mood on the blue side of the city following the win over Arsenal last week.

But Klopp said: “I think it is a time where we can show if we want to that the club is really special. The boys delivered a lot of great moments in the last years but in the moment we are fighting to change the situation in a better direction.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Everton?

The Merseyside Derby will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to join their lengthy injury list, with the midfielder set to be out for a few weeks with a hip injury. He joins Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, although the Portuguese is nearing a return.

Everton are set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury while Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Odds

Liverpool: 13/8

Draw: 16/5

Everton: 9/2

Prediction

It’s hard to see where a good Liverpool performance comes from at the moment, but Anfield will not allow the same level of performance that the Reds have put in on the road in recent weeks, especially against Everton. That said, Sean Dyche will have the visitors organised and up for the fight and against this Liverpool team that may be enough to get a result. Liverpool 1-1 Everton