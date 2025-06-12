Andy Robertson unsure of Liverpool future as club rebuild continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson has admitted he is unsure what his future at Liverpool holds as the Premier League champions try to sign Milos Kerkez, but revealed he has been in talks with the club about his own situation.

Liverpool are interested in the Hungary international left-back, who Bournemouth value at £45m, as they continue their summer rebuilding.

Robertson will soon enter the last year of his contract at Anfield and said he has held meetings with Liverpool.

He made 45 appearances last season, starting 29 Premier League games, and has been a regular over the last seven seasons. However, Kerkez is 21, while the Scotland captain is 31 and waiting to see where it leaves him.

“We’ve had good discussions, me and the club. But what the future holds I’m not sure,” Robertson told Sky Sports News. “All I know is I fly off on holiday and I need a rest after a long season. And then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done and I’m not going to start now. I know the position I’m in, I’ve only got a year left and a lot is getting said but my pure focus is focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks.”

Liverpool have completed one signing with the £30m deal for right-back Jeremie Frimpong, while they have made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Robertson expects them to be busy in the transfer window and said he believes there will be competition for places.

He explained: “At any big club you always have to keep moving. The club always moves forward. You’ve seen other big clubs like Man City be very active early doors in the window. I know we’ve only got Frimpong in the door so far but it looks like one or two are going to be close.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition, I've always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions.

“We want the club to be ambitious, they're doing that and wherever we fit into that, if you’re happy with the role you stay and do it and if you’re not then I'm sure there will be some people out the door as well. That's the nature of football.”

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.