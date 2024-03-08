Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool’s owners have had talks with Michael Edwards in America about bringing their former sporting director back to Anfield.

Edwards, who left Liverpool in 2022, has been Fenway Sports Group’s significant target to take a major role in their structure as they plan for life after Jurgen Klopp.

He had initially been reluctant to return to Anfield but met FSG owner John W Henry and president Mike Gordon in Boston to discuss a possible deal.

However, it is thought Edwards, who has started a sporting consultancy firm, Ludonautics, and who has rejected approaches from other clubs, would not return to his previous position as sporting director and would instead want a bigger role.

If appointed, he would be charged with bringing in Liverpool’s next manager, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso the favourite to take over from Klopp.

Edwards’ record in recruitment was a major factor in building the teams who won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2022 but Liverpool have struggled to find a similar figure since he stood down.

His successor, Julian Ward, stood down after one season while Jorg Schmadtke came in on a short-term deal to oversee the last two transfer windows.

Liverpool have also considered the credentials of various others, including Richard Hughes, who has announced he will leave Bournemouth, Frederic Massara, formerly of AC Milan, and Florent Ghisolfi, who is at Nice. But interest in other candidates has come in the context that they first wanted to see if they could tempt Edwards back.