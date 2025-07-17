Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Hugo Ekitike with release clause set

Ekitike wants to move to Liverpool and personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 17 July 2025 14:32 BST
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike.

The Premier League champions could make the French forward their fourth major summer signing if a deal can be agreed with the Bundesliga club. It is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause though it is not yet apparent if Liverpool will trigger it or agree a lower price with Eintracht.

Liverpool have moved to sign Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool have moved to sign Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt (Getty Images)

Liverpool concentrated their attentions on Ekitike after asking about Alexander Isak but Newcastle have long taken the view their top scorer is not for sale.

However, Liverpool’s approach for Ekitike could be a blow for the Carabao Cup winners, who had bid for him themselves in their attempts to strengthen their forward line.

Newcastle have reportedly turned to Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa instead as they look for a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left St James’ Park when his contract expired.

Ekitike scored 22 goals in all competitions for Eintracht last season, forming a prolific forward partnership with Omar Marmoush before the Egyptian was signed by Manchester City.

Liverpool have already committed around £170m, with the potential for more in add-ons, in transfer fees this summer to bring in Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and the club record buy Florian Wirtz.

However, they could recoup some money with doubts about Darwin Nunez’s future and with Bayern Munich having submitted an opening offer for Luis Diaz, though Liverpool rejected that €67.5m bid.

