Liverpool injury news: Alisson and Hugo Ekitike latest as Arne Slot offers update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s Alisson is a doubt to face Manchester United after the international break with Arne Slot confirming the goalkeeper will not be joining up with Brazil this month.

Alisson injured his hamstring in Liverpool’s Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday and Giorgi Mamardashvili will make his first Premier League start away at Chelsea on Saturday.

Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa will both train ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge following knocks, as Liverpool look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats for just the second time under Slot.

open image in gallery Slot said he ‘feared the worst’ following Liverpool’s defeat on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow and he won't travel to Brazil for the national team,” Slot said on Friday.

"Hugo [Ekitike] is going to train again today, let's see where he is. The same can be said for Federico [Chiesa]. We have to wait and see after the session.”

On Alisson’s recovery, Slot said: That depends on how fast it goes. It's clear he's not going to play for Brazil. I would be surprised if he will be there for the first game after the international break.

“From then things can go a bit faster or slower. It's always difficult to say the amount of games and weeks but for the upcoming games, he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.”

Slot said he could not say if he was concerned by Alisson’s injury record, with the 33-year-old missing several weeks between October and December last season due to a hamstring injury as well as another spell out between February and April last year.

open image in gallery Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks on after being substituted off for a possible injury during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture date: Tuesday September 30, 2025. ( PA Wire )

“I am not a doctor, I cannot tell you if it is every time, the same,” Slot said. “What I'm mainly interested in is if he can play at the weekend and how long it is going to take and a lot of people in the club can give you a better answer than I am.”

Liverpool signed the Georgia international goalkeeper Mamardashvili for £29m in Slot’s first summer in charge before he was loan back to Valencia last season.

The 25-year-old, who was promoted to Alisson’s deputy after Caoimhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford, made his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and then replaced Alisson in Istanbul.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“We have seen against Southampton how well he has adjusted. We knew we were bringing in a very good goalkeeper but when he played his first game that is always the best way to see if he has adjusted well or not and you saw in that game that he has adjusted well to our club.

“That is not a surprise because he is a quality goalkeeper, now he can do what Caoimhin had done so many times in the past, replacing Alisson and hopefully he can do it like Caoimhin did many so times before.”