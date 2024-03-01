Liverpool injury update: Latest team news ahead of Nottingham Forest fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp continues to deal with a lengthy injury list.

The Reds have the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal when they visit the City Ground at 3pm tomorrow.

It’s been a remarkable week at Anfield: with Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in extra time, before Klopp’s side progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Klopp has turned to the academy to keep Liverpool’s quadruple bid alive - with Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley all starring after getting an unexpected chance in the first-team.

But Klopp will be keen to get his injured senior players back as soon as possible, with the Reds looking to extend their winning run as they return to the Premier League title race.

Here’s the latest injury news from Liverpool ahead of Klopp’s side facing Nottingham Forest tomorrow:

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s top scorer was unable to play a part in the Carabao Cup final after experiencing discomfort following his return from a hamstring injury. But the Egyptian has returned to training after Klopp said he was “touch and go” ahead of the Southampton match. Salah was not risked, and therefore could be in contention to face Forest this weekend.

Darwin Nunez

Like Salah, Nunez was not risked in the FA Cup in midweek, but appears to be in contention to return against Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai

The £60m summer signing has not played since Liverpool’s 4-1 over Chelsea on January 31 after the recurrence of a hamstring injury - Klopp has suggested his condition is similar to Salah and Nunez and that Szoboszlai is close to returning.

Wataru Endo

After playing a key role in the Carabao Cup final, Endo was left leaving Wembley with his foot in a protective boot. The Japan international wasn’t risked against Southampton after being seen back at Liverpool’s training base - without the protective boot. He could play a part against Forest.

Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman was stretchered off the pitch at Wembley after Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo landed on his ankle - but he has escaped a serious injury. Gravenberch is set to miss this weekend’s match, but he could return after that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The vice-captain has been ruled out until after March’s international break due to a knee problem - which means he will miss the potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City on 10 March.

Alisson Becker

While Caoimhin Kelleher has excelled between the posts, Liverpool will want their No 1 back in action as soon as possible. But Alisson also won’t be back until after the international break due to a hamstring injury- and the Brighton game on 31 March could be his next involvement.

Curtis Jones

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury against Brentford and missed another Wembley final when he was ruled out of the win against Chelsea. Like Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, Jones won’t be back until after the international break - so he will miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Diogo Jota

Jota suffered a knee injury against Brentford on 17 February and Klopp said afterwards that the forward will be out for “months” rather than “weeks”.

Thiago Alcantara

Klopp said there is “no timescale” on Thiago’s return. After an injury-plagued year, the 32-year-old suffered a fresh injury when he came on as a 85th minute substitute against Arsenal in the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

Stefan Bajcetic

After a breakthrough season last year, Bajcetic has not played since September. The 19-year-old is yet to return to team training.

Joel Matip

The centre-back is out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United in December.