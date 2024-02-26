This is the moment injured Liverpool FC forward Darwin Nunez hurdles the barrier to celebrate his club’s late winning goal against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Nunez and Mo Salah were both absent from Jurgen Klopp’s winning team due to injury, but didn’t let that stop them from joining in the celebrations after Virgil van Dijk scored the 118th-minute winner on Sunday (25 February).

Liverpool manager Klopp described the club’s win as his “most special trophy” after they overcame more injury adversity to win 1-0 at Wembley after extra time.