Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro.

The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table.

They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have no reported injury absences, so Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from. Diogo Jota could come into the team after starting Sunday’s trip to Burnley on the bench, while Thiago could also be handed a start.

Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are injury doubts for Inter, while Nicolo Barella is suspended after he was sent off in Inter’s last Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction

Liverpool have been so strong in Europe this season and with their squad back at full-strength, it’s hard to look past Jurgen Klopp’s side. Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool