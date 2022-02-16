Liverpool vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups tonight as Harvey Elliott starts
Follow live coverage as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look to put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with the first leg in Milan
Liverpool travel to Inter Milan for the first leg of the last-16 tie on Wednesday night as the Champions League returns with some classic-looking match-ups. The Reds have been in good form of late, winning six in a row in all competitions and going unbeaten in nine, while Inter have tailed off somewhat with only three victories from their last six.
During the group stage, the Reds put together a perfect six-out-of-six run, becoming the first Premier League side to do so, while Inter emerged from a group containing three of the same four sides as last year - when they finished bottom - to finish second behind Real Madrid. The reigning Italian champions are hoping to add more silverware this term under Simone Inzaghi, with home form key to that. An early-season defeat to Real and the recent derby loss to AC Milan are their only defeats in 18 home games this term, making a big first-leg performance of paramount importance.
Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has the unusual situation of needing to pick from a full squad for the game - meaning at least a couple of big names will be left disappointed and out of the starting XI. Follow all the team news and match updates below:
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Inzaghi on Liverpool
Inter Milan head coach, Simone Inzaghi, spoke about tonight’s clash and believes that Liverpool are the favourites to win the game. Even so he is backing his players to get a positive results. He said:
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Team changes
Simone Inzaghi makes two changes to the Inter Milan team that drew 1-1 with Napoli at the weekend in Serie A. Nicolo Barella is suspended so drops out, as does Federico Dimarco. In their place come Arturo Vidal and Alessandro Bastoni.
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that started against Burnley last time out. Ibrahima Konate comes in to partner Virgil van Dijk in defence with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott alongside Fabinho in midfield. Diogo Jota joins Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the forward line.
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Line-ups
Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, Bastoni, Skriniar, De Vrij, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Perisic, Dzeko, Martinez
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Mane
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Why Liverpool fans with long memories will feel they owe Inter Milan a taste of European heartache
The San Siro holds mixed memories for Kopites. Liverpool visit one of the world’s great stadiums tomorrow to play Inter Milan in the knockout round of the Champions League. It is just the third time the teams have been drawn together in Europe.
Many will recall a memorable night 14 years ago when Fernando Torres scored a superb goal in a 1-0 victory that eased the Reds into the quarter-finals. Older Liverpool fans shudder when they think of Inter. It is commonly believed that the Italian side cheated Bill Shankly’s team out of the chance to become the first English champions of Europe.
Rivals come and go but for the players involved in 1965, the sense of injustice lingers. The late Tommy Smith used to bridle when Inter’s name was mentioned. “Bloody cheats,” he would say. He is not the only one who took his resentment to the grave.
Why Liverpool fans with long memories will be desperate to beat Inter Milan
Jurgen Klopp’s modern-day side are arguably the favourites as the two teams prepare to meet, but in the Reds’ earliest days of European adventure it was the Nerazzurri who proved too streetwise to handle
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Routes to last-16
Inter Milan made it into the last-16 by finishing second in Group D behind Real Madrid. They lost both group games (0-1 at home, 2-0 away) to the Spanish giants but won three and drew one of the other four group stage matches.
Liverpool, meanwhile, had an incredible group stage. Drawn into Group B with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto the Reds won every game becoming the first English club to progress to the knockout stages with a 100% win record.
Inter Milan vs Liverpool; Klopp’s update on Henderson
Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, injured his knee in the game against Burnley at the weekend and there were some doubts as to whether he would be fit to play this evening.
Henderson has travelled with the squad and is ready to play according to manager Jurgen Klopp who said:
Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees
Jordan Henderson is fit to face Inter Milan in tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg while Luis Diaz is eligible to make a debut for Liverpool in the competition. Jurgen Klopp claimed there were no new injury updates so should have a strong squad to choose from.
Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella will miss both legs of this tie after being sent off in their final group stage match against Real Madrid. Alessandro Bastoni sprained his ankle against AS Roma last week and Joaquin Correa is stil out with a hamstrong injury.
Robin Gosen and Felipe Caicedo have both been registered for the knockout stages and could feature for Inter.
Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best, claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.
February’s Champions League restart – Liverpool go to Inter Milan this week – is usually the signal for Van Dijk to shift through the gears as the quest for trophies steps up.
And having proved he has successfully recovered from anterior cruciate ligament surgery to his left knee last season, Klopp now believes the centre-back has regained his superiority.
“Definitely, definitely, you can see it in all movements and everything,” he said. “We were always convinced that it would happen.”
Full Klopp quotes and report:
Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best, claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
The Dutch defender was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies