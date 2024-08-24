Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jurgen Klopp maintains “it will work out really well” for Arne Slot at Liverpool after a promising start to life at Anfield.

Slot succeeded Klopp this summer and secured an opening weekend victory at Ipswich last week.

And the Dutch coach maintains he will do things his way, but remains confident that the Reds faithful will grow to love his style of football, with Klopp already impressed.

”Arne, yeah. Really good coach,” Klopp told ESPN. “I was really happy when I heard that Liverpool was going for Arne Slot. A lot of things changed since we left. But the only concern for me was, will they get a good coach? Liverpool was early and Liverpool got a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot.

“I like his football a lot [how he] played it with, with [Feyenoord], so that's really good. I saw the Sevilla game, the preseason friendly at Anfield -- big parts of it were really good. And the league game [against Ipswich], the second half was obviously really good.

"But it's not important that I like it, you can see he is a very good coach and the team, I know now better than most, is a really good squad, is a really good team. So it'll work out really well."

Slot discussed his differing personality to Klopp ahead of this weekend’s first home game of the season against Brentford, insisting his celebrations will be more subdued.

“Don’t expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps,” said Slot. “That is not going to be my style.

Jurgen Klopp’s typical fist pump celebrations galvanised the Liverpool fans but Arne Slot has a different method in mind ( Peter Byrne/PA )

“My way of doing things is to let the team play in the best possible way and [the fans] enjoy the team playing, and in that way they will hopefully admire it or I will get a bond with them.

“So it is more, let the team play in a certain way and [the fans] like the team and because of that they will like the manager as well.”

The new Liverpool boss is prepared to be tough on his players as evidenced by his half-time team talk in the match against Ipswich ( Reuters )

Slot is sure he can build a strong bond with the supporters at Anfield, having also established a connection at his previous club Feyenoord.

“They liked the way we played. They liked what they saw on the pitch, they liked how we pressed on the pitch, how we played with the ball,” he added. “It is more the style of the play the team has than me doing things before, during or after.”