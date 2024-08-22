Support truly

The wait goes on for the first Liverpool signing of the summer with just over a week until the transfer window closes.

Arne Slot inherited a strong squad after replacing Jurgen Klopp, but there is still a feeling that one or two additions might be necessary to make his team real contenders.

And it seems a new goalkeeper could be the most significant move of the summer. While a deal to sign Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is believed to be close, the Reds have also been linked with Espanyol No.1 Joan Garcia.

Mundo Deportivo report that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Spaniard, although Arsenal are said to have agreed personal terms with Garcia. He has a €30m (£25.5m) release clause at Espanyol but no bids have been made as yet, according to the newspaper.

Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia has been linked with Liverpool ( Getty Images )

Reports have also emerged suggesting Liverpool might continue their pursuit of a new midfielder, despite their failure to get top target Martin Zubimendi.

According to L’Equipe , free agent <strong>Adrien Rabiot</strong> is a potential target as the France international looks to join a club playing Champions League football. The 29-year-old left Juventus at the end of last season after five years at the club and is now considering his options, with Bayern Munich and Inter also said to be interested.

Meanwhile, FootballTransfers claim Liverpool are tracking the progress of Nordsjaelland midfielder Daniel Svensson. The 22-year-old has operated both as a midfielder and a full-back at the Danish club and his physicality and technical quality have caught the eye.

And the Reds could yet strengthen in defence, with renewed speculation about a late move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield. Caught Offside report that the Portugal international could be signed for a fee of around £38.3m and might be available before the close of the window. And Liverpool might be in need of defensive reinforcements.

On the outgoings front, Liverpool could be set to make some money from the sale of defender Sepp van den Berg. Brentford have agreed a deal in principle to sign the 22-year-old, according to Sky Sports .

The fee is said to be £25m with £5m in add-ons, although the Dutchman also has interest from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who could match the offer if they can sell a centre-back. Brentford are looking to make a second signing of the summer from Liverpool, after buying Fabio Carvalho earlier this month.

Another defender could leave Liverpool if Football Insider are to be believed, with Joe Gomez reportedly willing to join Aston Villa. The Villans are said to have made an enquiry about the England international, but any deal would need to be facilitated by the sale of Diego Carlos.

Joe Gomez has been connected with a move to Aston Villa ( Getty Images )

Liverpool reportedly want a fee of between £40m-£45m for Gomez and will not sell unless their valuation is met. But the imminent exit of Van den Berg and rumours surrounding Gomez suggest a new centre-back could be on the agenda at Anfield before next week’s transfer deadline.