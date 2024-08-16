Arne Slot confident in Liverpool squad despite lack of summer transfer activity

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists his side have not been weakened by a lack of signings.

The Reds are the only Premier League team yet to bring anyone in after their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was ended when the Spain international rejected a move to Anfield.

Centre-back Joel Matip, midfielder Thiago Alcantara and second-choice goalkeeper Adrian all left the club at the end of their contracts, while Fabio Carvalho was sold to Brentford in a £27.5million deal.

The departure of manager Jurgen Klopp after nine years at Anfield also represents a huge change for the club but Slot, who arrived from Feyenoord in June, is confident progress can be made with the quality of the squad he inherited.