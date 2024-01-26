Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shocked Liverpool fans have paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp after admitting that they are “gutted” that the manager will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Klopp made the shock announcement on Friday morning (26 January) that his time at Anfield will come to an end at the conclusion of the campaign.

The German’s tenure has seen him build his side into regular title challengers, with Liverpool achieving a first Premier League triumph in 30 years in 2020, and winning every trophy available.

One fan could not believe the news when Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s departure on X, formerly Twitter, pleading: “Please tell me this is a joke? I beg you.”

Another suggested that Klopp’s impact had extended beyond solely his football fandom.

“Jurgen Klopp has been one of the most influential figures throughout my life, not just because of football but values he set up in life,” said the Liverpool fan account. “This one will hurt for the rest of the season.”

The weight of reaction from disappointed Liverpool supporters caused the word ”gutted” to trend on the social media platform, with fans expressing their despair after a transformative era in the club’s history.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher described the news as a “body blow to the club”, but urged the German to sign off in style.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving at end of season (PA Wire)

“This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came,” Carragher said. “I just thought it would be another few years away.

“What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

Matt Ladson, the editor of fan website This is Anfield, compared the news to Bill Shankly’s surprise retirement in 1974 shortly after leading Liverpool to the FA Cup.

“This is like when Shankly quit,” Ladson said. “Just told someone in the gym and their jaw dropped.”

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is expected to be among the top contenders to succeed Klopp.