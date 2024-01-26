When will Jurgen Klopp’s last match as Liverpool manager be?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has announced his shock decision to stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The Reds boss, who has won every club trophy possible during his near nine-year stint at Anfield, announced the stunning news on Friday morning - saying he is “running out of energy.”

Liverpool are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with four months to go, as the team look to end Klopp’s time in the Anfield dugout on a high.

But Liverpool are also fighting on three other fronts, having on Wednesday progressed to the Carabao Cup final next month, as well as FA Cup and Europa League involvement.

So, when could Klopp’s last Liverpool game be?

Liverpool’s last Premier League game of the season is on Sunday 19 May, at home to Wolves. This will be Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s final game as Liverpool boss at Anfield will be on Sunday 19 May (Getty Images)

There is the possibility that the Reds could end their campaign with two home games in a row. Their Carabao Cup final – against Chelsea on Sunday 25 February – means their home game against Luton Town still has to be rearranged.

The Reds are also involved in two other cup competitions: the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Should Klopp’s side go all the way in Europe, it could be the German’s final match in charge of Liverpool: the final will be on Wednesday 22 May in Dublin.

But if Liverpool reach the FA Cup final, that will be Klopp’s final game in charge of the club on Saturday 25 May 2024.