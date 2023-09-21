(Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool face Austrian opponents LASK Linz on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the Europa League group stage for 2023/24. While the Reds are more used to playing midweek games in the Champions League, a poor year last season has proven costly - and also paved the way for a summer revamp in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started this year well in terms of results, despite some remaining defensive issues, and in truth should be firm favourites to top Group E which also contains French side Toulouse and Belgians Union St. Gilloise.

LASK have been on a good run domestically, winning four of the last five to move into third place, but will need to lift their game even further to keep out their Premier League visitors. Liverpool have won their last four in the top flight and also sit third there. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.