LASK vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s team start their European adventure in Austria in the Europa League group stage
Liverpool face Austrian opponents LASK Linz on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the Europa League group stage for 2023/24. While the Reds are more used to playing midweek games in the Champions League, a poor year last season has proven costly - and also paved the way for a summer revamp in midfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have started this year well in terms of results, despite some remaining defensive issues, and in truth should be firm favourites to top Group E which also contains French side Toulouse and Belgians Union St. Gilloise.
LASK have been on a good run domestically, winning four of the last five to move into third place, but will need to lift their game even further to keep out their Premier League visitors. Liverpool have won their last four in the top flight and also sit third there. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.
Barely more than a year ago - a mere 481 days back - Liverpool were lining up for a Champions League final, their third in five seasons. They were defeated by Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were comfortably among Europe’s top clubs and, until the final weeks of that season, were still on course to win a quadruple.
Fast forward those 481 days and the Reds instead are lining up at the Raiffeisen Arena, a brand new stadium in Linz, Austria, where in opponents LASK’s most recent home fixture, a total of 10,000 fans were in attendance. It does hold more - a capacity crowd of 19,000 turned up for the derby a month prior - but that’s still a far cry from the 75,000 at the Stade de France in May 2022, or the regular 50,000 in attendance at a mid-expansion Anfield.
Crowd figures are a million miles away from the full story, but they do underline how fast Liverpool fell last term - and how much of a big fish they are in the pond of the Europa League this season.
Pointlessly early though it is for tables, Klopp’s team were briefly top of the Premier League last weekend. They are unbeaten through five games, despite uneven early performances, and appear to be striking a balance now with an altered attack and a totally new-look midfield.
They are, by a distance, the favourites to win the Europa League.
Liverpool will be favourites for the Europa League, while Aston Villa will be contending for the Europa Conference League too
LASK vs Liverpool - confirmed lineup
The Reds have gone early and named their starting XI to face LASK, with Jurgen Klopp making a full 11 changes to the team - including a first start for Ryan Gravenberch and youngster Ben Doak in the side.
LIV XI: Kelleher, Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Diaz.
The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are all among the subs.
LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to Thursday nights in Europe with the Independent - tonight our focus is on the start of the Europa League group stage, with Liverpool heading to Austria to face LASK Linz.
Jurgen Klopp’s team were playing in a Champions League final fewer than 500 nights ago; it’s all rather different this time out after a dismal campaign for far too much of last year.
Perhaps this competition offers the chance of silverware all the same and the long journey to the final for the Reds, as well as for Brighton and West Ham, starts here this evening - and the same is true for Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.
