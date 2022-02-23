Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Tottenham’s dramatic victory at the Etihad on Saturday, which followed Liverpool’s 3-1 home win over Norwich, opened up the Premier League title race.

Liverpool’s match against Leeds is their game in hand to City, after the Boxing Day clash was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United on Sunday to slip closer to the Premier League’s relegation places.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Liverpool vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pmGMT on Wednesday 23 February.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch on TV in the UK. This is due to Champions League fixtures also taking place this evening.

What is the team news?

With the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to come on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes to his team. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota remain injury doubts so are expected to miss out, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could return after being rested against Norwich.

Robin Koch is unavailable for Leeds as he follows return-to-play concussion protocols after suffering a head injury against Manchester United. He joins a lengthy injury list that also includes Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper. Raphinha should return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Mane, Origi, Salah

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Klich, James; Rodrigo

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Leeds: 14/1

Prediction

While the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea is on the horizon, the prospect of cutting Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table should mean Jurgen Klopp’s side will be focused on the task at hand. They should be comfortable winners against a Leeds side who faded on Sunday. Liverpool 3-0 Leeds