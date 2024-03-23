Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool Legends are taking on Ajax this afternoon as Steven Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt and Fernando Torres return to Anfield in front of a packed crowd – and Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager.

More than 57,000 tickets have been sold which will raise funds for the LFC Foundations, with millions of pounds expected towards causes on Merseyside.

Eriksson was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, and he revealed that he had always wanted to manage Liverpool, the club who supported as a child. Now the 76-year-old, who managed England during and long and varied career in football, will have the chance to coach as Liverpool manager at Anfield.

Ajax will also put forward a strong team, with notable names including Rafael van der Vaart, Ronald de Boer and Jari Litmanen – who appears in both squads today.

Last year’s charity fixture saw Liverpool beat Celtic 2-0.

How to watch Liverpool legends v Ajax legends

The game will be broadcast for free on the Liverpool social media channels, and LCTV subscribers can also tune in.

Coverage begins at 2pm GMT.

Who is playing?

Liverpool squad: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Chris Kirkland, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko, Jay Spearing, Ryan Babel, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar, Dirk Kuyt, Jari Litmanen, Fernando Torres

Ajax squad: Aron Winter, Clyde Wijnhard, Danny Blind, Dennis Gentenaar, Derk Boerrigter, Eyong Enoh, Jan van Halst, Jari Litmanen, Kiki Musampa, Kenneth Perez, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Nordin Wooter, Nwankwo Kanu, Olaf Lindenbergh, Rafael van der Vaart, Ricardo van Rhijn, Richard Witschge, Ronald de Boer, Ryan Babel, Siem de Jong, Sjaak Swart, Simon Tahamata, Sonny Silooy, Urby Emanuelson

Ryan Babel and Jari Litmanen appear in both squads.