Sven-Goran Eriksson’s dying wish to be fulfilled by Liverpool

Sven-Goran Eriksson will be granted his dying wish of managing Liverpool after the club confirmed he would be in the dugout for the upcoming LFC Legends vs Ajax Legends match at Anfield.

The annual LFC Foundation charity match takes place on March 23 and ex-England boss Eriksson will be managing the Reds alongside club legends such as Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, while 2005 Champions League final hero Jerzy Dudek, fellow goalkeeper Sander Westerveld, defender Martin Skrtel, attacker Djibril Cisse and Ryan Babel – who represented both Liverpool and Ajax, so will feature for both sides in the game – are among the already-confirmed players for the fixture.

Last month, Eriksson announced he has terminal cancer and delivered a defiant message to fans, while also revealing he is a Liverpool supporter who wished he could have taken charge of the club. That dream will now become a reality.

A statement on Liverpool’s website said: “Liverpool FC is delighted to confirm Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the LFC Legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23.

“The former England boss will join a dugout of Liverpool greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match. All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.”

Upon hearing of Eriksson’s Liverpool fandom last month amid the cancer diagnosis, current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also invited the 75-year-old to visit the club and do his job for the day.

Jurgen Klopp invited Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool for a day

Klopp said: “It was obviously very touching news when you heard about it. I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life.

“The only thing I can say is absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem.

“Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him. He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I’m sure.”

While Eriksson is best known for his spell in charge of England, he also managed the likes of Lazio, Roma, Sampdoria, Benfica and Manchester City during a successful career in football.