Sven-Goran Eriksson’s message to fans after terminal cancer diagnosis

Sven-Goran Eriksson has sent a defiant message to fans after announcing that he has “at best a year left to live” following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The former England football manager, 75, received a diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer after he collapsed while on a 5km run last year, prompting an investigation by doctors.

"You have to work with it and don't think about it 24 hours a day... Live your life as normal as possible as long as you can," Eriksson told Good Morning Britain on Monday (15 January).

"I refuse to give up."