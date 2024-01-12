Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up on final wishes after terminal cancer diagnosis

Sven-Goran Eriksson has opened up on his final wishes after announcing that he has “at best a year left to live” following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The former England football manager, 75, received a diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer after he collapsed while on a 5km run last year, prompting an investigation by doctors.

"To be healthy. To not have too much pain, waking up with almost no pain, that's a great gift in life," Eriksson told Sky News.

“Travelling... I hope maybe to go to England and see England v Brazil in March,” he added.