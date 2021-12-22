Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the EFL Cup quarter-final at Anfield
Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.
Jurgen Klopp has promised to rotate his starting eleven after his calls to postpone a round of fixtures over the festive period were disregarded at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Monday. That followed the German’s furious outburst on Sunday after referee Paul Tierney failed to send Harry Kane off and award Liverpool a penalty during a fiery 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The result saw Liverpool concede valuable ground to Manchester City in the title race and, although the Reds are considered favourites to lift the Carabao Cup trophy in February, Klopp has always put a ceiling on its importance, particularly as he juggles a number of absences due to injury and Covid.
Meanwhile, this will be Leicester’s first competitive match since 12 December after a widespread Covid outbreak within their first-team squad, causing fixtures against Everton and Tottenham to be postponed. Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult first half to their season, with the Foxes languishing in ninth in the Premier League table and tumbling down into the Europa Conference League. To add to those woes, their injury toll has only become more severe, with up to eleven first-team players considered unavailable tonight. Follow all the latest updates below:
Liverpool vs Leicester
Tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final between Liverpool and Leicester is likely to see both managers rotate their squads to give their first choice players a rest during the bust festive period schedule.
This is Liverpool’s third fixture in seven days and they have another two games scheduled before the end of the year. Leicester meanwhile haven’t played since December 12th after their Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Everton were postponed last week due to rising coronavirus cases at those clubs.
Liverpool vs Leicester: Jurgen Klopp thinks festive football fixture list is ‘absurd’
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Tuesday that it was “absurd” that Liverpool have to play two games in four days given the number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club.
The Anfield side drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the league and will face Leicester City at home on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
Both the Premier League and English Football League announced on Monday that fixtures during the busy festive period will go ahead as planned despite the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Jurgen Klopp thinks festive fixture list is ‘absurd’, says Liverpool No2 Pep Lijnders
‘It’s a much higher risk of injury,’ Lijnders said of Liverpool’s two games in four days
Liverpool host Leicester in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Liverpool host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.
Jurgen Klopp has been left infuriated by the Premier League’s officiating and fixture scheduling in recent days, but there is no respite for his side as they aim to secure a place in the semi-finals tonight. The Reds are likely to field a heavily rotated side as Klopp seeks to protect his players, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Thiago have tested positive for Covid-19.
Leicester are juggling a host of problems themselves, though, and have not been able to play since 12 December due to a widespread outbreak of Covid within their squad. Brendan Rodgers could be without as many as 11 first-team players tonight as the Foxes seek to add to last season’s FA Cup glory.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies