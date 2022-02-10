Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from Anfield as the Reds look to close the gap to league leaders Man City
Liverpool and Leicester City return to Premier League action on Thursday night after very different results in their weekend FA Cup exploits. The Reds eased through to the fifth round with a comfortable win over Championship side Cardiff City, while the Foxes were knocked out by second-tier side Nottingham Forest in humiliating fashion, bringing their defence of the trophy to an end.
Mohamed Salah starts on the bench for Liverpool after his Egypt side were beaten on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, with new signing Luis Diaz making his full Premier League debut. A win for the Reds will take them to within nine points of leaders Man City, with two games in hand. As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgersread his players the riot act after their defeat to Forest and hinted at a squad overhaul this summer if several don’t improve their consistency levels.
A win for Leicester would put them back into the top half of the table after they sunk to 12th with the week’s earlier fixtures, but even a league double over Rodgers’ former club will not mask the fact it has been a disappointing campaign for the team who finished fifth last year. Follow all the team news and action as Liverpool host Leicester below:
Liverpool vs Leicester: Mohamed Salah can benefit from Afcon heartbreak, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes both the club and Mohamed Salah can benefit from the Egypt international’s Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak.
However, the Reds boss does not believe it is possible for the 29-year-old, who has scored 148 goals in 229 appearances for the club with whom he has won the Champions League and Premier League, to have a greater determination to succeed.
Salah’s side lost to club-mate Sadio Mane’s Senegal on penalties in Sunday’s final, with the current Premier League top-scorer not even getting the chance to take a spot-kick.
Mohamed Salah can benefit from Afcon heartbreak, Jurgen Klopp claims
Salah’s Egypt team were beaten on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations final
Liverpool vs Leicester
Following a 1-0 win earlier this season, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to become only the second former Liverpool manager in history to complete a league double over the Reds after leaving the club. Kenny Dalglish did so in 1992/93 with Blackburn.
Liverpool vs Leicester: Soyuncu on facing Liverpool
Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu spoke about the disappointment of being knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend but is feeling positive about coming to Anfield and getting a good result against Liverpool. He said:
Liverpool vs Leicester
Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 1998-99 season under Martin O’Neill, with their win at Anfield that season coming thanks to a later winner from Ian Marshall.
Liverpool vs Leicester
Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League games against Leicester, last losing three top-flight matches in a row to the Foxes back in November 1963.
Liverpool vs Leicester: Brendan Rodgers needs big response at former club Liverpool as his Leicester progress unravels at pace
Brendan Rodgers is 16 days away from marking the third anniversary of his appointment as Leicester City manager. There is no sense of celebration in the air around King Power stadium, though.
The team have five games to play in the next two weeks. They are, as the Northern Irishman might say, not in a good moment. Neither is Rodgers.
Rodgers needs big response at Liverpool as Leicester progress unravels at pace
A dismal few days midway through an overall poor season has taken the shine off the Foxes’ achievements in the FA Cup last year
Liverpool vs Leicester: Rodgers on ‘reinvigorating’ Leicester’s squad
Brendan Rodgers has done a great job at Leicester City with two fifth place finishes in the last two Premier League seasons but his team has struggled to find consistancy this campaign following a lot of injuries and the stop-start nature of Covid affected games.
Rodgers is looking ahead though and says that the squad needs to be ‘reinvigorated’ this summer if the Foxes want to build on their successes. Rodgers said:
Liverpool vs Leicester: 150 up for Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his 150th Premier League appearance for Liverpool tonight. The right-back has had a very good year for the Reds with two goals and 10 assists already in the league.
Liverpool vs Leicester: Team changes
Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to the Liverpool side that beat Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday. Mo Salah is back in the squad after Africa Cup of Nations duty but starts on the bench.
Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Thiago all come in, with January signing Luis Diaz given a first start. Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino make way.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Kasper Schmeichel, Boubakary Soumare, Marc Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka all start with Danny Ward, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping out.
Jamie Vardy is not in the squad.
Liverpool vs Leicester: Line-ups
Liverpool XI:
Leicester XI:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies