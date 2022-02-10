Luis Diaz makes his full Liverpool debut tonight (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool and Leicester City return to Premier League action on Thursday night after very different results in their weekend FA Cup exploits. The Reds eased through to the fifth round with a comfortable win over Championship side Cardiff City, while the Foxes were knocked out by second-tier side Nottingham Forest in humiliating fashion, bringing their defence of the trophy to an end.

Mohamed Salah starts on the bench for Liverpool after his Egypt side were beaten on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, with new signing Luis Diaz making his full Premier League debut. A win for the Reds will take them to within nine points of leaders Man City, with two games in hand. As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgersread his players the riot act after their defeat to Forest and hinted at a squad overhaul this summer if several don’t improve their consistency levels.

A win for Leicester would put them back into the top half of the table after they sunk to 12th with the week’s earlier fixtures, but even a league double over Rodgers’ former club will not mask the fact it has been a disappointing campaign for the team who finished fifth last year. Follow all the team news and action as Liverpool host Leicester below: