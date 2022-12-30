Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool are taking on Leicester City at Anfield tonight as the Reds aim to continue their recovery from an inconsistent start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won their last two Premier League matches before the World Cup, and returned to action on Boxing Day with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

That victory left them sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and right back in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Standing in their way here are a Leicester City side who had shown their own recovery from a disastrous start to the campaign, before losing heavily to Newcastle United last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off tonight, Friday 30 December, at 8pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on UK TV channels Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

Liverpool remain without Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino, but Ibrahima Konate is in contention after World Cup duties.

Dennis Praet picked up an injury in Leicester’s defeat by Newcastle and is set to miss out again, while James Maddison remains out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Elliott.

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.

Odds (via oddschecker)

Liverpool win 2/7

Draw 9/2

Leicester win 9/1

Prediction

Liverpool are in form and despite their injuries in attack they should still have too much for Leicester in this one. Liverpool 2-0 Leicester.