Liverpool face Lille at Anfield in the Champions League tonight, with the hosts looking to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Arne Slot’s side have been the most impressive team in the competition so far – winning all six of their matches, including dominant wins over Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen – and need just one point to book their automatic place in the next round.

And they face a Lille side who have exceeded expectations so far in Europe, as they sit in eighth – the final automatic qualification place – having beaten Real Madrid and drawn to Juventus.

Bruno Genesio’s side will be desperate for three points as they hunt a place in the round of 16, with a home fixture against Feyenoord still to come for the French side.

