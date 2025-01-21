Liverpool v Lille LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Darwin Nunez starts in Champions League
Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are top of the new-look Champions League and need to avoid a loss to guarantee themselves a place in the last-16
Liverpool face Lille at Anfield in the Champions League tonight, with the hosts looking to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.
Arne Slot’s side have been the most impressive team in the competition so far – winning all six of their matches, including dominant wins over Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen – and need just one point to book their automatic place in the next round.
And they face a Lille side who have exceeded expectations so far in Europe, as they sit in eighth – the final automatic qualification place – having beaten Real Madrid and drawn to Juventus.
Bruno Genesio’s side will be desperate for three points as they hunt a place in the round of 16, with a home fixture against Feyenoord still to come for the French side.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Anfield below:
Confirmed line-up: Lille
Chevalier; Gundmundsson, Alexsandro, Diakite, Mandi; Bakker, Mukau, Andre (c), Cabella; Haraldsson, David.
Subs to follow...
Confimed line-up: Liverpool
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Danns, Morton.
Team news
The starting line-ups should be announced in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news.
Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only long-term absentee, though Diogo Jota is a doubt having missed the win at Brentford with a niggle. Some rotation can be expected as Arne Slot continues to balance efforts domestic and continental.
Lille are currently without defensive pair Tiago Santos and Samuel Umtiti.
Head-to-head
These two sides have met just twice before, in the Europa League in 2010.
Those meetings came in the round of 16 in the 2009/10 edition of the competition. Lille won the home tie 1-0, though the Reds came back to win 3-0 at Anfield, courtesy of goals from Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres (2).
Ibrahima Konate committed to Liverpool despite unresolved contract situation
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admits he still has a contract issue to resolve but is demonstrating his commitment to the club by making the sacrifice of playing through pain to keep the team competing on four fronts.
The France international’s deal expires at the end of next season so is not as pressing as the likes of fellow defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Mohamed Salah, who have all entered the final five months of their existing agreements.
Negotiations to get them to stay have to take priority but the future of the 25-year-old Konate, first-choice partner for Van Dijk, cannot be ignored for too long.
Ibrahima Konate committed to Liverpool despite unresolved contract situation
The France international’s deal expires at the end of next season.
Jota ruled out for several weeks as Liverpool manager Arne Slot provides injury update
Diogo Jota will be out for several weeks with a muscle problem as the striker faces a second spell on the sidelines this season.
The Portugal international, who spent seven weeks on the sidelines in autumn with a rib injury, missed Saturday’s win at Brentford and will sit out Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Lille.
Liverpool are likely to be without him for matches including their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham and the rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park while they will have to wait and see if he is fit for next month’s trip to Manchester City.
Jota ruled out for several weeks in latest Liverpool injury blow
The forward has already spent a spell on the sidelines this season and has suffered a muscular issue
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Chiesa.
Lille XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Andre, Bouaddi; Bakker, Cabella, Sahraoui; David.
Team news
Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only long-term absentee, though Diogo Jota is a doubt having missed the win at Brentford with a niggle. Some rotation can be expected as Arne Slot continues to balance efforts domestic and continental.
Lille are currently without defensive pair Tiago Santos and Samuel Umtiti.
Is Liverpool vs Lille on TV?
When is Liverpool vs Lille?
Liverpool vs Lille is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 21 January at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 7pm.
Liverpool vs Lille LIVE
Liverpool can book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League as they face Lille in their penultimate group fixture.
A perfect six wins from six games leave Arne Slot’s side top of the tree in Europe, just as they are in the Premier League, and all but assured of direct progression through to the knockout rounds.
Their visitors, though, are also going well, sitting eighth with two games to go having lost just once in the competition so far.
A surprise win at Anfield would be a real boost as they look to join their opponents in avoiding the two-legged play-off round.