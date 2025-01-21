Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool can book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League as they face Lille in their penultimate group fixture.

A perfect six wins from six games leave Arne Slot’s side top of the tree in Europe, just as they are in the Premier League, and all but assured of direct progression through to the knockout rounds.

Their visitors, though, are also going well, sitting eighth with two games to go having lost just once in the competition so far.

A surprise win at Anfield would be a real boost as they look to join their opponents in avoiding the two-legged play-off round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Lille?

Liverpool vs Lille is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 21 January at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 7pm.

Team news

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only long-term absentee, though Diogo Jota is a doubt having missed the win at Brentford with a niggle. Some rotation can be expected as Arne Slot continues to balance efforts domestic and continental.

Lille are currently without defensive pair Tiago Santos and Samuel Umtiti.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Chiesa.

Lille XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Andre, Bouaddi; Bakker, Cabella, Sahraoui; David.

Odds

Liverpool win 6/19

Draw 26/5

Lille win 11/1

