Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Latest team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League title clash
Jurgen Klopp faces Pep Guardiola for potentially the final time in the rivalry that has defined the Premier League in recent years - and could yet decide this season’s title race
Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a clash that marks the end of an era in the Premier League - and could yet decide this season’s title race.
Although Arsenal now lead the standings after their late victory over Brentford on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are set to fight for the title once again after a pair of epic battles that went to the final day in both 2019 and 2022. With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds out are to win their second title under the German, while Guardiola and City are aiming to win an unprecedented fourth in a row.
The rivalry between the managers has continued to be respectful, but Trent Alexnader-Arnold’s comments in the build-up to this afternoon’s blockbuster meeting could inflame tensions between the teams after a series of red-hot meetings in recent years. Under Guardiola, City have never beaten Liverpool in front of a crowd at Anfield, and Klopp will want Liverpool to produce a typically ferocious performance in order to return to the top of the table.
Anfield is ready for a classic, but who will come out on top in the final meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the Premier League? Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Manchester City in today’s live match blog, below, and get the latest match odds, here.
Liverpool v Man City: A season, a title race and a legacy come down to these 90 minutes
So a title race, a rivalry and a legacy comes down to this? Here’s Miguel Delaney’s preview ahead of today’s huge clash:
“Jurgen Klopp is typically insisting on ultra focus from his squad but those around him are inevitably wondering whether the Liverpool manager is considering the greater scale of everything right now. It might only become apparent in the little details. These few days, for example, could be the last time Klopp figures out how to restrict space around Kevin De Bruyne. It might even be the last time he faces Pep Guardiola.
“Yes, Sunday’s battle for first place is also the start of a series of “finals”, as the end is near. It is perhaps fitting that Liverpool vs Manchester City should initially get everyone thinking like this because you could forgive Klopp wanting to consign this fixture to the past as quickly as possible.
“This is the pairing that has most defined his time in England, and most frustrated him.”
Liverpool v Man City: A title race and a legacy come down to these 90 minutes
Anfield victors will top the Premier League table but Arsenal will be watching on as Jurgen Klopp bids to further his achievements before a summer departure
Odds
Liverpool: 19/10
Draw: 13/5
Manchester City: 5/4
Prediction
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez; Haaland
Manchester City team news
Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, while Jeremy Doku picked up a fresh problem in midweek and could miss out.
Liverpool team news
Mohamed Salah is back for Liverpol after he returned from a hamstring injury in midweek, but he may have to start from the bench. Ibrahima Konate came off injured in the 5-1 winover Sparta Prague and will be assessed, as will Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson all remain out, which means Caoimhin Kelleher will remain in goal.
How can I watch it?
Liverpool vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 3pm - or after Aston Villa vs Tottenham. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?
The match will be kicking off at the unusual time of 3:45pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.
While televised matches on Sunday usually start at either 2pm or 4:30pm, with the later slot typically used for broadcasting the weekend’s standout fixture, it is believed the kick-off time was brought forward following a recommendation from local safety groups. You can read more on why the kick-off time has changed, here.
Good morning
Anfield is ready for a classic, but who will come out on top in the final meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the Premier League? Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Manchester City in today’s live match blog
