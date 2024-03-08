Liverpool vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

The battle between Liverpool and City has defined the Premier League over the last eight years, and it will be the final time that Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola lock horns with these clubs ahead of the German’s exit from the Anfield dugout at the end of the season. Nothing separated the sides in the clash at the Etihad in a 1-1 draw in November, and although the Reds have an imperious record at Anfield, have installed City as favourites to win the contest. You can find a price of 39/20 for Liverpool to secure a major victory on home soil that could take them towards a second Premier League title in four years.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Liverpool vs Man City prediction: Who will come out on top? Liverpool’s injury crisis is starting to ease as Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are returning to fitness, although the Reds are still without a number of key players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, who scored the equaliser in the reverse fixture. It has not affected their form on the pitch as Liverpool won the EFL Cup with a team stacked with youngsters. Liverpool have won their last four league games on the bounce entering the contest, although they couldn’t have left it later against Forest last time out in the Premier League. The Reds appeared to be settling for a draw before Nunez scored in the 99th minute – how crucial could those two points be at the end of the season? Despite Liverpool's relentless form, are not overlooking City in the as they remain favourites to clinch a fourth successive crown.

Following the return of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland from injury, Guardiola’s men have been on the march in all competitions, brushing aside Copenhagen in the Champions League to reach the quarter-finals of the competition. City extended their unbeaten run to 20 games with their Champions League victory in midweek. Since losing to Aston Villa in early December, City have dropped four points in 12 league games, which looks ominous for Liverpool’s hopes of breaking their Premier League stranglehold. But, Klopp does have a decent record against Guardiola and City, winning 12 of their 29 meetings, losing only 11. The reverse fixture was quite a cagey affair as both teams were drawn in a tactical battle of wits. Neither team came out on top and given the stakes, we believe Sunday’s meeting could be very similar. We’re backing a draw and both teams to score at 5/2 with . Liverpool vs Man City Tip 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Salah return crucial for Liverpool Klopp may have been preserving Salah for the contest with City and the stretch run of the Premier League after he suffered a setback from his recovery from a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old initially picked up the issue at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it reoccurred in Liverpool’s win over Brentford two weeks ago. It has affected his odds with betting apps to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer, drifting further behind Haaland. Klopp opted to leave him out of action for the EFL Cup and their Premier League matches since, but he returned to the squad against Sparta Prague just in time to square up to his old foes City. Salah has an excellent record against City; he has scored or assisted in nine of his 13 appearances as a Liverpool player.

Although he was not as his most influential in the clash between the sides at the Etihad Stadium, Salah still notched an assist for Alexander-Arnold's equaliser. His lack of gametime recently could be a concern for Klopp to start him from the off, but given his importance to the team and record against City, the German could press him into action. The Cityzens have tightened up in recent weeks at the back, keeping three clean sheets in their last five league games. But Marcus Rashford showed that a good player can still expose their backline, scoring once, while missing two decent chances to add to his tally. Salah is less forgiving and we’re backing him to score any time at odds of 6/4 with . Liverpool vs Man City Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score any time – 6/4 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Liverpool v Man City tips: Low card count at Anfield These two sides are among the best disciplined sides in the Premier League when it comes to collecting yellow cards. Liverpool have the fourth best record with 49 cautions, while only Arsenal have a cleaner record than City, who have 43 yellows to their name. The Reds do have a strange habit of earning red cards however – they’ve accrued the joint-most alongside Burnley this season with five dismissals – the last of which came against Arsenal.

There were four yellow cards in the meeting earlier this season, and the maximum card count between the two teams in the Klopp vs Guardiola era has been six. Referee Michael Oliver has been assigned the game and is one of the more lenient officials, averaging 4.11 cards per game on average this season. As such, we like the 7/8 price of under 5.5 cards with with our final prediction. Liverpool vs Man City Tip 3: Under 5.5 cards – 7/8 Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

How to get free bets for Liverpool vs Man City Liverpool vs Man City could be the defining game of the Premier League season and by signing up a you can unlock and more online. Parimatch are offering new customers £40 in bonuses for creating an account online, opting in on its promotion, depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on a selection of evens or greater on the sportsbook. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook along with a £10 credit for Parimatch’s . Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s welcome offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly.