Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Community Shield final team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates from the traditional season curtain-raiser and the latest instalment of a classic rivalry
Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry in the traditional season curtain-raiser. The first silverware of the campaign will be lifted as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winner clash, and with Liverpool and Manchester City involved it is set to be another enthralling meeting.
The sides could barely be separated last season, but it was Guardiola’s City who edged a titanic title race by a single point - thanks to a dramatic comeback against Aston VIlla on the final day of the season. Liverpool defeated City on their way to winning the FA Cup, which added to their Carabao Cup triumph, but the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League was compounded after Klopp’s Reds were beaten in the Champions League final in Paris.
With the new Premier League campaign just a week away, both teams are still in pre-season mode after a significant summer of change at both clubs. It is indeed the start of a new era with both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez set to make their competitive debuts after big-money moves this transfer window. City have also lost Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while Liverpool have seen Sadio Mane depart.
But when these teams meet there are usually fireworks, and there is extra incentive for Liverpool after they were beaten by City in the 2019 Community Shield final. It has been 16 years since they last lifted this trophy. Follow live updates from the Community Shield final, below:
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool team to be angry as he tries to build a siege mentality that will help them fight their way to glory this season, as Richard Jolly writes.
Liverpool won the FA and Carabao Cups last season and were runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League but Klopp held a meeting in which he said he wants them to use their team spirit to improve again.
Klopp – who said he feels like the “lonely moaner in the room” when he complains about the workload of top players – has made Darwin Nunez his major summer signing but feels he has the scope to make his existing group better again, drawing on their team spirit.
He explained: “We had a big meeting where I told the boys what I expect from them next year. I want to use the togetherness we have, the atmosphere we have in the team, the experience we made for better. We can grow closer together. We can be clearer in the things we do. The things we do are good. Can we do it better? Yes. Will that always lead to a better result? That is not possible because we won a lot of games but performance-wise we can definitely improve and that is what we try.
“We want to create a resilience and a fighting spirit. Being angry is important to fight against the outside world in this specific moment. All these things we can do. We don’t know where it will lead us but we know it will improve us, based on the things we know are important when we bring them on the pitch.”
Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to be ‘angry’ as Reds renew rivalry with Manchester City
Liverpool finished on 92 points last season, one behind Premier League champions Manchester City, but Klopp believes there is room for improvement
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
A couple of Norway flags gleamed in the Manchester sun. In front of the stage where the new signings were paraded, a Norwegian’s sky blue shirt was held aloft. “Haaland 15,” it read. The shirt was a couple of decades old and Alf Inge Haaland, who turns 50 in November, was there to see it.
It was outnumbered, however, by a newer kit, with his surname on it, but the No 9. Without even making his debut, Erling Haaland’s fan club already appears rather larger than his father’s ever was during his 47 games as a defensive midfielder.
Richard Jolly looks at Erling Haaland’s arrival ahead of the striker’s potential debut.
Erling Haaland hints at joy of simplicity at Man City
The Norwegian forward was unveiled by City on Sunday with Pep Guardiola hopeful he can be the missing piece to land the Champions League
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
It was, Jurgen Klopp said at the time, one of the best halves his Liverpool team had ever played. Sadio Mane was arguably the best player in it, too. He was the scorer of two goals, one the product of pressing, the second with a crisp volley. They went in at half-time 3-0 up on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. That victory is a reason why they reconvene with the Premier League champions in Saturday’s Community Shield.
Mane will not be there. It will be Liverpool’s first competitive game without the Senegalese on their books; in most of those matches, he was on the pitch. Life after Mane starts now and City, against whom he scored four goals last season, may have celebrated his move to Bayern Munich more than most outside Bavaria. That Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper whose pocket Mane picked for his first goal at Wembley, is also gone - exiled on loan to Middlesbrough - does not feel a coincidence but for Liverpool, a dynamic will be different.
An era has ended, but another is set to begin. Richard Jolly previews:
Liverpool prioritise the long haul as Klopp oversees changing of the guard
The Reds will seek to add to the final piece of domestic silverware to the manager’s collection at the third attempt
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
Odds
Liverpool: 19/10
Draw: 5/2
Man City: 11/8
Prediction
Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
What is the team news?
Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota after both players picked up injuries in pre-season. With Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also side-lined, it means third-choice Adrian will be making his first appearance for the Reds since last September.
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is out after undergoing knee surgery while Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland have had their minutes limited in pre-season. John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden did not travel to the US for City’s pre-season tour so are short of match fitness.
Predicted line-up
Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium. The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.
How can I watch it?
The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City online and on TV today
Everything you need to know ahead of the traditional curtain-raiser
Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Community Shield final.
It’s a new season, there are new players, but it’s the same rivalry as Liverpool face Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams went toe-to-toe last season but a summer of change has shifted the dynamic.
Today we’ll get the first clues as to where both clubs stand - and with the first piece of silverware on the line too.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies