Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry in the traditional season curtain-raiser. The first silverware of the campaign will be lifted as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winner clash, and with Liverpool and Manchester City involved it is set to be another enthralling meeting.

The sides could barely be separated last season, but it was Guardiola’s City who edged a titanic title race by a single point - thanks to a dramatic comeback against Aston VIlla on the final day of the season. Liverpool defeated City on their way to winning the FA Cup, which added to their Carabao Cup triumph, but the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League was compounded after Klopp’s Reds were beaten in the Champions League final in Paris.

With the new Premier League campaign just a week away, both teams are still in pre-season mode after a significant summer of change at both clubs. It is indeed the start of a new era with both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez set to make their competitive debuts after big-money moves this transfer window. City have also lost Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while Liverpool have seen Sadio Mane depart.

But when these teams meet there are usually fireworks, and there is extra incentive for Liverpool after they were beaten by City in the 2019 Community Shield final. It has been 16 years since they last lifted this trophy. Follow live updates from the Community Shield final, below: