Liverpool host Manchester United on Tuesday in what is another crucial match in terms of the Premier League title race.

The Reds are a point behind leaders Manchester City and so a win over Ralf Rangnick’s side would see them top the table. This could add pressure to City who would then need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to regain their lead.

Something that could benefit Liverpool in the title race is their 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over City on Saturday. The psychological blow of losing to their rivals and having the domestic double taken away from them could influence their performances moving forward.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hoping so with the quadruple still on the cards and their match against United is another chance to land a blow to City.

But who will line-up for the clubs and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 19 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Hosts Liverpool have the luxury of being able to select a side from a fully fit squad with Diogo Jota getting some minutes in their FA Cup semi-final.

United, meanwhile, have a very different story in their team. Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are all injured but the side could see a welcome return for Raphael Varane. Cristiano Ronaldo won’t feature following the news of the tragic passing of his newborn son on Monday.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Odds

Liverpool - 4/11

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 13/2

Prediction

Manchester United only just got past Norwich at the weekend while Liverpool overcame Premier League leaders Manchester City. The two results told you all you need to know about where each side is at the moment and if United do manage to bag a win it will be an upset. Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United.