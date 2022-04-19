Ralf Rangnick is aware of the threat Liverpool pose ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against the Reds on Tuesday.

Liverpool head into the clash fresh from a FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s side are eyeing the top of the league table. Rangnick says United need to improve from their win over Norwich if they want any points from the game.

“We all know what team we’re playing on Tuesday,” he said. “They won against Man City today, they’re in the FA Cup final. In the end they might have the chance to win four trophies this season.

“If we play like we played today, it will be very, very difficult to get even a point out of this game and this is what we have to be realistically aware of.”

But how will the teams do and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 19 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Hosts Liverpool have the luxury of being able to select a side from a fully fit squad with Diogo Jota getting some minutes in their FA Cup semi-final.

United, meanwhile, have a very different story in their team. Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are all injured but the side could see a welcome return for Raphael Varane. Cristiano Ronaldo won’t feature following the news of the tragic passing of his newborn son on Monday.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Odds

Liverpool - 4/11

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 13/2

Prediction

Manchester United only just got past Norwich at the weekend while Liverpool overcame Premier League leaders Manchester City. The two results told you all you need to know about where each side is at the moment and if United do manage to bag a win it will be an upset. Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United.