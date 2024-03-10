Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
This is better from Liverpool! Diaz takes Walker on before chipping a left-footed cross into the middle, but it is just behind Nunez as he twists his neck to send an awkward header wide. The Anfield crowd have been encouraged by this spell of pressure!
Nunez is up and looks to be moving okay after colliding with the post. He pulls right to cross towards Szoboszlai, who just fails to bring the ball under his spell near the edge of the box.
SO CLOSE! Out of nowhere, Liverpool almost open the scoring! Bradley runs at Ake, who is caught in two minds as Elliott makes a clever off-the-ball run behind him. Bradley fires a low ball across the face of goal, but Nunez can't make contact at the back post as he slides in, clattering against the upright!
Liverpool are yet to manage a touch in City's box and are just looking to settle things down, enjoying a prolonged spell in possession as the rain lashes down at Anfield.
However, home and away, the Reds have enjoyed only one win in their last eight Premier League matches against the Citizens (four draws, three losses), a 1-0 victory in this exact fixture at Anfield last season.
Liverpool have only lost one of their last 20 home league games against City (13 wins, six draws), a 4-1 defeat behind closed doors in February 2021. City have long struggled on this ground, but they certainly look up for this contest.
City's first corner of the game comes to nothing before Walker gets back to prevent Nunez from streaking away on the break. The visitors have started confidently here, with Liverpool being caught out in several transitions already.
SAVE! Liverpool give the ball away on halfway yet again and De Bruyne advances towards the edge of the box before letting fly. His 25-yard strike moves in the air, but Kelleher beats it away.
Another good opening for City on the break! Liverpool are so open as Rodri finds Haaland in space on halfway, and he slips a pass wide for Alvarez. The Argentine's reverse ball then gets De Bruyne to the byline and he has support in the middle, but his uncharacteristically poor cross drops behind!
Liverpool are just growing into this after a fast start from City. Ederson's rushed clearance almost drops at the feet of Elliott, but Stones slides in to make a vital challenge just outside his own area.
