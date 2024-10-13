Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Sunday 13 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Liverpool face Manchester City today in the WSL:

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Match ends, Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2.

13 October 2024 16:59

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2.

13 October 2024 16:59

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

13 October 2024 16:57

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.

13 October 2024 16:57

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 October 2024 16:53

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Delay in match because of an injury Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women).

13 October 2024 16:53

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Laia Aleixandri.

13 October 2024 16:51

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13 October 2024 16:51

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

13 October 2024 16:50

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

13 October 2024 16:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in