Liverpool agree Marc Guehi deal ahead of £160m deadline day spree

Liverpool have agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi as the champions are set to spend £160m on deadline day and over £450m in a summer.

Guehi will now undergo a medical and then could join Alexander Isak among Arne Slot’s summer signings, with Newcastle accepting a £125m offer for the striker, who is set to break the British transfer record.

Guehi, who attracted four bids from Newcastle last summer and one from Tottenham in the winter transfer window, has been a target of Liverpool throughout this window.

They entered talks with Palace weeks ago but there was an impasse between the two clubs, with Eagles manager Oliver Glasner saying last week that his captain “has to stay” and that it was “almost impossible” to replace him.

But with Guehi in the last year of his contract at Selhurst Park, the FA Cup winners risked losing the England international on a free transfer next summer and opted to cash in on him.

Palace are now trying to bring in replacements while Guehi is set to become the second centre-back Liverpool have bought in a few weeks, after the Italian Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

With Leoni and Guehi, Liverpool are shaping the future of their defence as captain Virgil van Dijk, who signed a two-year contract in the summer, is now 34 and Ibrahima Konate is in the final season of his contract at Anfield.

Guehi has scored nine goals in 162 games for Palace, including a spectacular strike at Aston Villa on Sunday in what is set to prove his final appearance for the club.

Marc Guehi celebrates scoring Palace’s second goal against Aston Villa ( PA Wire )

He captained them to the first major trophy in their history, the FA Cup in May, and then lifted another, the Community Shield, after beating Liverpool on penalties at Wembley last month.

Guehi will become the second major departure from Palace in swift succession, after Eberechi Eze’s move to Arsenal, but with their two sales bringing in more than £100m.

Besides Leoni, Liverpool’s summer signings are Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

On a busy transfer deadline day at Anfield, Harvey Elliott is looking likely to join Aston Villa on loan with an obligation to become a £35m signing but Joe Gomez, who was a target for AC Milan, seems set to stay.