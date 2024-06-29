Liverpool reject Anthony Gordon part-exchange offer from Newcastle

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Anthony Gordon after Newcastle approached them for a part-exchange deal that would have meant Jarell Quansah moved to St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s proposal to sell their reigning Player of the Year reflected their need to bring in funds by 30 June to ensure they do not breach Profitability and Sustainability Rules and incur a points deduction.

But while Liverpool admire the former Everton winger, they did not make an offer after deciding the deal did not suit them for a variety of reasons.

They are not willing to countenance losing Quansah after his breakthrough season. They see the 21-year-old centre-back as an established first-team player and a defender who could be a regular for England in the future.

Liverpool also felt they already have strength in depth in Gordon’s preferred position on the left wing, where Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez can all play.

Gordon is currently at Euro 2024 with England and made his first appearance of the tournament as a substitute against Slovenia. He was bought for £45m in January 2023 and went on to get 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League last season, becoming a pivotal member of Eddie Howe’s team.

However, Newcastle are looking to sell someone by the deadline at the end of June, while an interest in Quansah also shows their willingness to sign a second centre-back this summer, after Lloyd Kelly, as both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will miss the start of next season with knee injuries.