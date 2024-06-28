Anthony Gordon sports cuts to face after bicycle accident at Euro 2024

Anthony Gordon sported grazes on his face and arms as he gave a press conference after falling off his bike on a warm-down session at Euro 2024.

The Newcastle forward admitted he had been trying to record a video message for his family while riding an electric bike when he crashed off.

"In England, the front brake is on the right-hand side," he explained.

"Here, I tried to press the left [brake] just to slow down and, next minute, it has not slowed down, it has fully come to a stop … and I haven’t. I have gone 10 feet in the air, chin first."