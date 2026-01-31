Liverpool vs Newcastle live: Arne Slot deals with mounting injury list ahead of Premier League clash
Reds welcome Eddie Howe’s side with both teams pushing for European spots
Liverpool host Newcastle in today’s late Premier League kick with the aim of getting their campaign back on track after a run of stuttering results.
The Reds have not won in any of their last five league matches and went down 3-2 to Bournemouth last weekend thanks to a stoppage-time winner from the Cherries. However, Arne Slot’s men secured a confidence boosting 6-0 victory over Qarabag in the Champions League during the week and they will hope to carry that form into the tricky encounter tonight.
Newcastle, meanwhile, impressed in their own Champions League outing by forcing a 1-1 draw with the holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc de Princes. Though that draw ended with the Magpies in the play-off round, it was a strong result following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their previous fixture.
The teams last meeting in the league was a thrilling affair back in August as Newcastle twice pegged Liverpool back before 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha netted a 100th minute winner to earn the Reds a 3-2 win.
Follow all the action from Anfield with our live blog below:
Early team news for Liverpool
Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis was worsened further on Wednesday as Jeremie Frimpong limped off with a hamstring problem just four minutes into the Qarabag contest.
Arne Slot has already ruled him out, while Joe Gomez is also unlikely to return from injury. Ibrahima Konate has been on compassionate leave and his return remains unclear.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm.
Subscribers can also watch the match on discovery+.
When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?
Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 31 January at Anfield.
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Liverpool will hope to carry momentum from European progression into the Premier League as they play host to Newcastle United.
The Reds are on a barren run of five league games without a win, with their stoppage-time defeat at Bournemouth last weekend following four successive draws.
Arne Slot’s men have, however, found solace in the Champions League and sealed qualification to the last 16 by thrashing Qarabag 6-0 on Wednesday, achieving what Newcastle couldn’t as the Magpies were forced to settle for the knockout play-offs with a draw at Paris Saint-Germain.
Newcastle, who succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in their last league outing, will hope to pile the pressure back on Slot at Anfield as Eddie Howe goes all out for revenge, with teenager Rio Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner from the reverse fixture still fresh in Geordie minds.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool host Newcastle at Anfield.
The Reds are hoping to get back to winning ways after five league matches without a victory and three points in Merseyside will help them shoot up the table and challenge for the top four.
Newcastle are in a similar boat. A 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last time out will have hurt but they performed strongly against PSG in the Champions League during the week, drawing 1-1 at the Parc de Princes, so Eddie Howe will be confident of putting in a good show.
Follow all the latest team news and updates as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
