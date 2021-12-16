✕ Close Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned about rising cases of new Covid variant

Follow for live updates as Liverpool host Premier League strugglers Newcastle at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to extend their winning run to eight matches in all competitions and another victory would see them close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just one point as the Premier League approaches its halfway stage. The Reds needed a second-half Mohamed Salah penalty to beat Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return on Saturday, in what was their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have just one win to their name all season and are beginning a tough run of fixtures that sees them face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the Christmas period, with manager Eddie Howe desperate for points to alleviate their relegation concerns. The Magpies remain in the relegation zone and came crashing back to earth last weekend, following their first win of the season against Burnley, as they lost 4-0 at Leicester. Follow for live updates and team news ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight: