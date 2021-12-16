Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow latest updates from Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to extend their winning run
Follow for live updates as Liverpool host Premier League strugglers Newcastle at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to extend their winning run to eight matches in all competitions and another victory would see them close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just one point as the Premier League approaches its halfway stage. The Reds needed a second-half Mohamed Salah penalty to beat Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return on Saturday, in what was their fifth straight win in the Premier League.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have just one win to their name all season and are beginning a tough run of fixtures that sees them face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the Christmas period, with manager Eddie Howe desperate for points to alleviate their relegation concerns. The Magpies remain in the relegation zone and came crashing back to earth last weekend, following their first win of the season against Burnley, as they lost 4-0 at Leicester. Follow for live updates and team news ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight:
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Goals expected this evening
Newcastle haven’t failed to score in consecutive Premier League fixtures so far this season and after being shutout by Leicester City in their last fixture they’ll feel confident of scoring tonight.
There have been 26 goals scored in Newcastle’s five most recent Premier League games played on a Thursday. That could be a sign of fireworks to come later tonight.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Fortress Anfield
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are unbeaten in 12 home league fixtures since a run of six defeats in a row at Anfield between January and March.
The Reds could become the first team to win 2,000 top-flight matches, they are currently one short of that milestone.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Jurgen Klopp won’t go shopping for Liverpool replacements during African Nations Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans to find transfer window solutions for African Nations Cup absentees Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.
The Reds boss could be without at least two members of that trio for a month from the start of January and while Egyptian Salah and Senegal’s Mane will be huge misses, it is difficult to replace them.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Poor signs for Newcastle
Newcastle’s only league victory in 16 attempts this season came against Burnley earlier this month. The only team to win one of its opening 17 Premier League games and avoid relegation was West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.
The Magpies are enduring their longest winless away streak from the beginning of a top-flight season since 2012-13, when they went 11 matches without victory.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Van Dijk and Fabinho not in Liverpool squad
Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have all been excluded from tonight’s match against Newcastle after suspected positive Covid tests. If true, they are just a few of many positive cases across the Premier League.
Tottenham’s match against Leicester tonight was postponed at lunchtime today and five of the weekend’s planned fixtures have already been cancelled.
As it stands the only fixtures set to go ahead this weekend in the top flight are: Aston Villa vs Burnley and Leeds vs Arsenal on Saturday followed by Wolves vs Chelsea, Newcastle vs Man City and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Sunday.
There are positive cases at most of those clubs as well and the possibility of the whole gameweek being called off is becoming increasingly likely.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Goalscoring record in sight for Reds
Liverpool have won seven successive games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 18-2.
They have equalled the club record of scoring in 31 consecutive league and cup matches, set from April 1957 to January 1958 and would create a new record if they score against Newcastle tonight.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Head-to-head
Newcastle have failed to win any of the last 25 away meetings, both in the Premier League and in all competitions.
The Magpies’ most recent league victory at Anfield was in April 1994, and they subsequently won 1-0 away in the League Cup the following year.
Liverpool dropped points in both league encounters last season: 0-0 and 1-1 draws at St James’ Park and Anfield respectively.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Team changes
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool Xi that started against Aston Villa at the weekend. Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota both come into the team with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho dropping out of the squad.
There are three changes to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team. Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock all drop to the bench with Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jacob Murphy all returning to the starting XI.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Four more Premier League fixtures called off
There’s news coming out of the Premier League that a further four matches have been called off this weekend due to the rising cases in coronavirus.
Manchester United vs Brighton had already been cancelled but now Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace and West Ham United vs Norwich City on Saturday are gone as well.
On Sunday game Everton vs Leicester has been called off too.
