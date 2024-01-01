Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s men can extend their lead at the top of the table
There’s only one New Year’s Day match in the Premier League this year as Liverpool host Newcastle in a tricky encounter as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Reds are currently level with second place Aston Villa but victory over Eddie Howe’s team would send them three points clear of their nearest rivals. That would also create a five point buffer over reigning champions Manchester City who look to be getting back to their dominating best after a one-sided win over Sheffield United.
In what is shaping up to be an extremely close title race, difficult matches such as these are must wins for to those looking to claim the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and there’s no room for error from Jurgen Klopp’s side.
For their part, Newcastle are hoping to get back to the good form they started this season with as they aim to jump closer the European places. Victory at Anfield would put them into seventh, above Manchester United, and leave them right in the mix to challenge for the top four.
Follow all the action from Anfield below
Early team news
Newcastle’s Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are unavailable for Newcastle and continue their rehabilitation from respective injuires though no immediate return dates are known.
Jamaal Lascelles doesn’t have a serious knock according to Eddie Howe but is a doubt for the match. Joelinton should feature after coming off the bench against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.
Jurgen Klopp provided updates on Alexis Mac Allister, who is close to returning to team training, Andy Robertson, who is not, Thiago Alcantara, who may be fit for a January return, and Stefan Bajectic, who is being monitored by the medical team to see when he can return.
Mac Allister has the best chance of featuring against Newcastle, probably off the bench.
How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Newcastle will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 1 January at Anfield.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool host Newcastle at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s men start the New Year as the Premier League leaders and can open up a three point lead on second placed Aston Villa if they defeat the Magpies tonight.
The Reds are unbeaten in 12 league games and secured a professional 2-0 win over Burnley in their last outing. They are confident at home but face a testing clash with Newcastle this evening.
Eddie Howe’s squad are slowly finding their form again as players recover from injury and return to the starting line-up. However, they’ve lost their last two matches - against Luton and Nottingham Forest - so are in desperate need of picking up three points today.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us.
