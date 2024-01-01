✕ Close 'We have solutions' Klopp on Salah as AFCON exit looms

There’s only one New Year’s Day match in the Premier League this year as Liverpool host Newcastle in a tricky encounter as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are currently level with second place Aston Villa but victory over Eddie Howe’s team would send them three points clear of their nearest rivals. That would also create a five point buffer over reigning champions Manchester City who look to be getting back to their dominating best after a one-sided win over Sheffield United.

In what is shaping up to be an extremely close title race, difficult matches such as these are must wins for to those looking to claim the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and there’s no room for error from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

For their part, Newcastle are hoping to get back to the good form they started this season with as they aim to jump closer the European places. Victory at Anfield would put them into seventh, above Manchester United, and leave them right in the mix to challenge for the top four.

