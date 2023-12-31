Jump to content
Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool face Newcastle in the first Premier League game of 2024
Last Updated: 31st of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions

Liverpool will look to start 2024 with a bang against out of form Newcastle in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Reds kept their title challenge on course with a comfortable win over Burnley on Boxing Day and have had six days to recover for the showdown with the Magpies.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were enough to see off the Clarets, although Liverpool were forced to battle a contentious VAR call that made them sweat out a one-goal lead before wrapping up the game in injury time.

Liverpool will welcome the visit of the struggling Magpies after drawing their last two home games against Manchester United and Arsenal. 

The Reds held a two-point advantage over Arsenal at the half-way stage of the season, but know they need to keep winning to remain at the Premier League summit.

Liverpool vs Newcastle odds
Best Odds
January 1st | 8:00pm
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool Liverpool
68.97%
2/5
2/5
5/12
5/11
5/11
4/9
Draw
20.00%
15/4
15/4
15/4
15/4
4/1
15/4
Newcastle Newcastle
14.81%
11/2
11/2
23/4
11/2
5/1
5/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
47.62%
--
11/10
16/15
11/10
--
--
Under 3.5
56.82%
--
7/10
3/4
8/11
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Liverpool -1 Liverpool -1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Newcastle +1 Newcastle +1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool Liverpool
5/11 Bet365
Draw
4/1 Betway
Over 3.5
11/10 BetVictor
Newcastle’s season is in danger of falling apart. After being eliminated from the Champions League and losing in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Eddie Howe’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Luton and Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood tormented his former club by scoring a hat-trick for Forest in a 3-1 triumph at St. James’ Park and a further loss on Merseyside would darken the mood on Tyneside.

Liverpool are the overwhelming favourites with football betting sites to win at Anfield, whereas Newcastle are priced at 6/1 to take three points on the road.

Here are our Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

A return to form at Anfield for Liverpool?

Liverpool lacked a clinical edge against Manchester United and Arsenal to drop four points in back-to-back home games. The Reds had their chances in both matches, but failed to take their opportunities. 

Jurgen Klopp and company could look back at those results in May with regret if they fail to win the Premier League title. 

But a strong performance against Newcastle will make them forget all about it in the short term. 

Liverpool put in their best display of the season to win the reverse fixture with 10 men as Nunez scored a brace to secure a 2-1 victory after Virgil van Dijk was dismissed in the first half. 

Liverpool left it late to beat Newcastle at Anfield last season, and their games with the Tynesiders always seem to be filled with drama. 

In the pressure of the title race, Klopp would be grateful for a comfortable victory at home against a side that is struggling mightily on their travels.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
54.56%
8/11
5/6
8/11
8/11
5/6
4/5
Liverpool
25.64%
11/4
9/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
17/6
Arsenal
20.00%
4/1
4/1
4/1
4/1
4/1
15/4
Aston Villa
3.45%
25/1
16/1
20/1
25/1
25/1
28/1
Tottenham
1.96%
50/1
40/1
28/1
50/1
50/1
50/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
5/6 Betway
Newcastle have won only one of nine away league games this season. Only Sheffield United have a worse record on the road in the top flight. 

A semblance of pressure is starting to build on Howe, whose odds have been slashed to be the next Premier League sacked. It would be a drastic move given his achievements, but Newcastle are an ambitious club.

Injuries have hit the Magpies hard, but their defending has been extremely poor of late. If Wood can waltz through their defence, Mohamed Salah and company will be relishing the opportunity. 

Therefore, we’re backing Liverpool to get back to winning ways at home and over 3.5 goals in the game at 9/5 with Betway.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Tip 1: Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals – 9/5 Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Nunez to torment Newcastle again

The reverse fixture was Nunez’s best moment in a Liverpool shirt. He was predatory in the closing stages of the contest, firing in two precise strikes to beat Nick Pope and win the game for the Reds.

Klopp would have been hopeful that was a breakout performance from Uruguayan, but his inconsistent form has persisted, and Nunez has been miss more than a hit this term.

However, Nunez did find the back of the net against Burnley to notch Liverpool’s opener and end an eight-game goal drought in the Premier League.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
81.83%
--
2/9
--
--
--
--
Mohamed Salah
20.00%
--
4/1
--
--
--
--
Dominic Solanke
11.11%
--
8/1
--
--
--
--
Heung-Min Son
6.67%
--
14/1
--
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
5.88%
--
16/1
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
2/9 BetVictor
The 24-year-old is a player that thrives on confidence, and his precise finish at Turf Moor may allow him to build a run of form that the Reds sorely need to ease the burden on Salah in the final third.

Nunez has a price of 40/1 with betting sites to match Wood’s achievement from Boxing Day. It would be a surprise to see Newcastle concede two hat-tricks in a row, but they have shipped 14 in their last six away games.

After scoring a brace against the Magpies on the road, Nunez could be primed for another in front of the Anfield crowd. We’re backing Nunez to score two goals or more at 7/1 with BoyleSports

Liverpool vs Newcastle Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score two goals or more – 7/1 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Gordon to collect a card?

Anthony Gordon should receive an interesting reception from the Liverpool fans on his return to Merseyside. 

Gordon came through Everton’s academy and played three seasons for the Toffees before moving to St. James' Park last January. 

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form in front of goal with six goals and four assists in the Premier League. 

But, he also tops the disciplinary charts for the Magpies, collating seven yellow cards on the campaign, including one last time out against Forest.

Premier League Top Four odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
97.09%
1/100
1/33
--
1/66
--
--
Liverpool
94.07%
1/25
1/20
--
1/16
--
--
Arsenal
94.07%
1/20
1/16
--
1/16
--
--
Aston Villa
57.90%
8/11
8/11
--
8/11
--
--
Tottenham
40.00%
6/4
6/4
--
6/4
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Man City
1/33 BetVictor
It was his first yellow card in eight Premier League games, but the fact that he will be facing Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold makes him a strong contender to be booked again. 

Referee Anthony Taylor has been assigned to the game and has shown 68 yellow cards in 14 Premier League matches. 

Given Gordon’s love of a challenge and the emotion of the occasion for the England Under-21 international, we’re backing him to be shown a card at odds of 11/4 with BetVictor.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Tip 3: Anthony Gordon to be shown a card – 11/4 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How to get football free bets?

You can sign up for new betting sites online to earn free bets for wagering on Liverpool vs Newcastle and more. 

BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering £40 in free bets for customers that create an account and bet £10. 

As soon as your bet is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets paid out in £10 installments to wager on horse racing, football, an acccumulator and bet builder.

Before you sign up online and place your bet, please read all the terms and conditions. With all bets, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

