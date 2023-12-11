Sack race odds: Cooper favourite to go as Pochettino odds tumble

Steve Cooper is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get the sack amid an ongoing run of one win in 12 games for his Nottingham Forest side.
Cooper had been as short as 1/8 with some football betting sites to be relieved of his duties following last Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Fulham.
BetVictor have even gone as far as to open a market on the next Nottingham Forest manager with Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner the current favourite to take over in the City Ground dugout.
However, Cooper was able to alleviate some pressure with a battling 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend and his price has been eased out since then to 4/6.
Cooper and Erik ten Hag had been made joint favourites at 2/1 in the next manager to go market after Paul Heckingbottom became the first boss to be sacked last week by Sheffield United.
Ten Hag has been eased slightly to 3/1 with some betting sites, but William Hill make him the 6/4 second favourite in the aftermath of yet another bad day at the office for the Manchester United boss against Bournemouth.
Defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and a subsequent group stage exit from the Champions League for United would heap more pressure on ten Hag, who retains the backing of some vocal ex-United players.
Roy Hodgson is third in the betting following another defeat for his Crystal Palace side against Liverpool at the weekend.
The biggest mover after the last two rounds of Premier League action is Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The former Spurs boss was a 25/1 chance last week but is as short as 10/1 after back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Everton for the Blues.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany's odds have been eased further after the Clarets collected a point from their visit to Brighton last weekend, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's price has shrunk slightly after yet another tough away day for the Magpies.
Newcastle's Premier League odds on a top-four finish are on the drift after a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham, while they could go out of the Champions League this week if they fail to beat AC Milan at home on Wednesday.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.