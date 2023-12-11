Jump to content
Sack race odds: Cooper favourite to go as Pochettino odds tumble

We examine the latest sack race odds for the 2023/24 Premier League season with Steve Cooper the odds-on favourite to go next
Last Updated: 11th of December 2023
Jamie Casey
·
Football Writer
Steve Cooper is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get the sack amid an ongoing run of one win in 12 games for his Nottingham Forest side.

Cooper had been as short as 1/8 with some football betting sites to be relieved of his duties following last Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Fulham. 

BetVictor have even gone as far as to open a market on the next Nottingham Forest manager with Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner the current favourite to take over in the City Ground dugout. 

However, Cooper was able to alleviate some pressure with a battling 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend and his price has been eased out since then to 4/6.

Premier League Sack Race Odds

ManagerBest OddsBookies
Steve Cooper4/6BetVictor
Erik ten Hag3/1Parimatch
Roy Hodgson8/1William Hill
Mauricio Pochettino12/1BetVictor
Vincent Kompany20/1William Hill
Eddie Howe28/1William Hill
David Moyes33/1BetVictor
Gary O'Neil33/1Parimatch
Rob Edwards33/1William Hill

Cooper and Erik ten Hag had been made joint favourites at 2/1 in the next manager to go market after Paul Heckingbottom became the first boss to be sacked last week by Sheffield United.

Ten Hag has been eased slightly to 3/1 with some betting sites, but William Hill make him the 6/4 second favourite in the aftermath of yet another bad day at the office for the Manchester United boss against Bournemouth.

Defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and a subsequent group stage exit from the Champions League for United would heap more pressure on ten Hag, who retains the backing of some vocal ex-United players.

Premier League Fixtures & Odds
December 15th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
17/4 BetVictor
10/3 Bet365
9/14 Spreadex
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Bournemouth Bournemouth BOU
1/2 Bet365
18/5 BetVictor
6/1 BetVictor
Luton Luton LUT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
5/6 Spreadex
3/1 Betway
16/5 BetVictor
Fulham Fulham FUL
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
2/9 BetVictor
11/2 BetVictor
12/1 BetVictor
Sheffield Sheffield SHU
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Man City Man City MCI
1/5 Betway
13/2 BetVictor
17/1 BetVictor
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
December 16th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Burnley Burnley BUR
13/5 BetVictor
12/5 BetVictor
23/20 Betway
Everton Everton EVE
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
11/5 Unibet
11/4 Bet365
6/5 Bet365
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
West Ham West Ham WHU
23/20 Bet365
13/5 Unibet
23/10 Unibet
Wolves Wolves WOL
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Arsenal Arsenal ARS
5/11 Betway
4/1 Bet365
6/1 Unibet
Brighton Brighton BRI
December 17th | 4:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
5/16 Unibet
5/1 Bet365
15/2 BetVictor
Man Utd Man Utd MUN

Roy Hodgson is third in the betting following another defeat for his Crystal Palace side against Liverpool at the weekend. 

The biggest mover after the last two rounds of Premier League action is Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The former Spurs boss was a 25/1 chance last week but is as short as 10/1 after back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Everton for the Blues.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany's odds have been eased further after the Clarets collected a point from their visit to Brighton last weekend, while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's price has shrunk slightly after yet another tough away day for the Magpies.

Newcastle's Premier League odds on a top-four finish are on the drift after a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham, while they could go out of the Champions League this week if they fail to beat AC Milan at home on Wednesday.

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

