Sack race odds: Cooper favourite to go as Pochettino odds tumble

Steve Cooper is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get the sack amid an ongoing run of one win in 12 games for his Nottingham Forest side.

Cooper had been as short as 1/8 with some to be relieved of his duties following last Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Fulham.

have even gone as far as to open a market on the next Nottingham Forest manager with Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner the current favourite to take over in the City Ground dugout.

However, Cooper was able to alleviate some pressure with a battling 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend and his price has been eased out since then to 4/6.

Cooper and Erik ten Hag had been made joint favourites at 2/1 in the next manager to go market after Paul Heckingbottom became the first boss to be sacked last week by Sheffield United.

Ten Hag has been eased slightly to 3/1 with some betting sites, but make him the 6/4 second favourite in the aftermath of yet another bad day at the office for the Manchester United boss against Bournemouth.

Defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and a subsequent group stage exit from the Champions League for United would heap more pressure on ten Hag, who retains the backing of some vocal ex-United players.