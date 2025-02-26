Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from crucial clash at Anfield
Arne Slot’s side are looking to maintain – or even extend – their 11-point lead at the top
Liverpool take on Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, with the league leaders looking to keep up their 11-point lead at the top of the table.
The Reds’ convincing 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend means that they are another step closer to a 20th top-flight title, and tonight they face one of their toughest remaining games as they take on the Magpies at Anfield.
Eddie Howe’s side stayed on course for the Champions League places with a dramatic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last week, and they sit in fifth ahead of kick-off, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.
Both sides will likely have an eye on March’s Carabao Cup final as they face off for the penultimate time this season, and this is a game that promises fireworks after the 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in December.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Anfield here:
Newcastle targeting a return to Champions League football
Newcastle sit in fifth place ahead of the midweek matches, with Eddie Howe’s side on track for Champions League football thanks to their win over Forest at the weekend.
The Magpies trail fourth-placed Man City on goal difference alone, and though they themselves are only a point ahead of Chelsea and Bournemouth (and one ahead of Aston Villa) they will be confident that they can earn a place in the top five come May.
While there is plenty to come with 12 matches left, the Magpies also have a fairly kind run of fixtures, with four of their remaining games coming against sides in the bottom six.
At the other end of the table, their match against Chelsea on 10 May could be crucial in securing a top four (or five) place.
Prediction
As with the return fixture, this match should provide plenty of intensity and quality in a close encounter. At this point, all Liverpool have to do is avoid losses, so they may not quite go all-out as there Magpies visit.
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Team news
For Newcastle, Joelinton and Sven Botman are the only long-term injuries, with nothing new to report after the win over Nottingham Forest.
Sandro Tonali could return to the side in midfield ahead of Lewis Miley, with the rest of the side likely to stay the same as they face the league leaders.
Team news
Arne Slot has no new injury concerns after the win over City, though Conor Bradley is not expected to return in time for this one. Joe Gomez also remains out.
Cody Gakpo made his return for the Reds at the weekend, so he could be fit to start on the left.
Is Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV?
When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?
The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 February at Anfield.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
