Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager

Liverpool’s manager search has been dealt a blow after the news that Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on their shortlist to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Alonso was considered to be the favourite to step in for Klopp at Anfield, and was named by the German as the outstanding candidate, but Bayer Leverkusen are confident of keeping the former midfielder.

Leverkusen are on the brink of winning a first Bundesliga title under Alonso this season - Bayern Munich are also likely to try and convince the Spaniard to join them, but the German giants also face an uphill task.

It means Liverpool will have to look elsewhere as they try to replace Klopp, who will be stepping down at the end of the season.

The picture is rather complicated by the fact that Bayern and Barcelona will also be looking for new managers this summer too, and perhaps Manchester United too.

Ruben Amorim

(Getty Images)

Reported by The Independent last month as Liverpool’s second-choice behind Alonso, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is regarded as a sharp tactical thinker. Amorim has revitalised Sporting, winning their first league title in 19 years in 2021. He has become one of the most in-demand managers for this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern also interested in the 39-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi

(Getty Images)

If Liverpool favour a manager familiar with the Premier League, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi might fit the bill. The Italian’s progressive coaching style has proved a neat fit on the South Coast, taking the club into Europe for the first time during his first campaign in charge. De Zerbi is also a manager Liverpool’s incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, had wanted previously during his time at Bournemouth.

Simone Inzaghi

(Getty Images)

The Italian has worked wonders at Inter, leading the Nerazzurri to the Champions League final last season and coasting to the Serie A title this campaign. The 47-year-old has caught the eye by implementing a free-flowing style of play with Inter. The former Lazio boss and brother of former Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi is yet to take a job outside of Italy, however.

Ange Postecoglou

(PA Wire)

Surely not? It seems unlikely that Ange Postecoglou will leave Tottenham after his early success in London but the Australian was a Liverpool fan growing up, and has made a success of virtually every role in a long and varied career. He distanced himself from the Liverpool job earlier this season and says he has a “long way to go” with Tottenham. "I’ve only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory,” he said.

Julian Nagelsmann

(PA Archive)

Now in charge of Germany, a jump to the Premier League has long been rumoured for managerial wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann. Things turned a little sour towards the end of his stint at Bayern Munich but Nagelsmann was once European football’s hottest coaching commodity after success with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Other candidates

Thomas Tuchel may have had a chastening experience at Bayern Munich but he remains a top coach, having impressed in England by leading Chelsea to the Champions League. He will be available this summer, as is the ever-linked-to-any-big-job-anywhere Zinedine Zidane, yet to take a new role following his remarkable success at Real Madrid.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank may be enduring some challenges this season but has built the London club nicely over the past few seasons, and shares certain sensibilities with Klopp. While news that Pep Lijnders will be departing alongside Klopp would appear to rule him out, he could yet contend as a continuity candidate.