Liverpool FC switch focus back to the Premier League today when Norwich visit Anfield.

The Reds’ confidence is sky-high after beating Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the San Siro.

While Dean Smith’s Canaries are pushing to avoid relegation and rebound from a 4-0 beating at the hands of Man City.

The Reds have played a game less than champions Man City and can narrow the gap to just six points ahead of their match with Tottenham later this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Liverpool vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 19 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The game is not being shown live on UK television.

Team news

Diogo Jota picked up a swollen ankle against Inter Milan, meaning Luis Diaz or Roberto Firmino will step in.

Klopp could also rotate his squad with Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip starting options.

Norwich are without Adam Idah (knee), but Mathias Normann could return and Ozan Kabak is trending towards recovery from illness.

Tim Krul and Jacob Sorensen could be back in March, while Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are still not fit enough to be considered.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich XI:Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Norwich: 12/1

Prediction

Liverpool are flying and now have depth to their squad for Jurgen Klopp to be able to change games from the bench. The Reds ease to all three points here to put some pressure on Man City. Liverpool 4-0 Norwich.