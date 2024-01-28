✕ Close Jurgen Klopp announces he's leaving Liverpool FC

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup looking to spark a strong finish to the season as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the club.

The German made the shock announcement on Friday that he will prematurely end his time with the Reds, despite more than two years remaining on his contract, explaining to fans that he is “running out of energy”.

Klopp is still chasing a famous quadruple to finish his reign on a high, having guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final midweek by defeating Fulham over two legs in the semi-finals.

And this fourth round tie with the Canaries is the immediate focus ahead of a taxing schedule, which includes matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up next.

Follow all the build-up and action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: