Liverpool v Norwich LIVE: FA Cup fourth round team news and line-ups after Jurgen Klopp’s resignation shock
Jurgen Klopp leads his Reds just days after confirming he will leave Anfield this summer
Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup looking to spark a strong finish to the season as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the club.
The German made the shock announcement on Friday that he will prematurely end his time with the Reds, despite more than two years remaining on his contract, explaining to fans that he is “running out of energy”.
Klopp is still chasing a famous quadruple to finish his reign on a high, having guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final midweek by defeating Fulham over two legs in the semi-finals.
And this fourth round tie with the Canaries is the immediate focus ahead of a taxing schedule, which includes matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up next.
Follow all the build-up and action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
We may as well start at the top: the big news ahead of the match was Jurgen Klopp announcing that he’ll step down as Liverpool manager at the end of 2023/24.
While it’s still a few months away, it’s massive news for the Reds after nearly nine years under Klopp, who has won absolutely everything with them along the way.
Klopp offered fans an explanation and the club spoke afterwards over their plans for an appointment. But the news itself still needs some digesting, coming somewhat out of nowhere just days after the Reds qualified for the League Cup final.
