Liverpool vs Norwich predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Norwich will try to put recent disappointments behind them and spring an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.

Victories over Everton and Watford in mid-January sparked hope of Premier League survival, before fellow top-flight side Wolves were beaten in the FA Cup fourth round the following week but since then, little has gone right for the Canaries.

Understandable defeats to title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool were followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Southampton last Friday, a lifeless display ensuring they not only left the south coast empty handed but are now rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Manager Dean Smith has questioned the late kick-off time of this fixture (20:15 GMT), saying it is unfair on the travelling fans, while Norwich could be forgiven for having one eye on upcoming league matches against Brentford and Leeds, which could go a long way to determining their Premier League fate.

For Liverpool’s part, they will be buoyant after a dramatic Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea on Sunday, although the starting XI will likely look a lot different as they remain in the midst of a relentless schedule that hasn’t seen them enjoy a midweek without a game since January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at Anfield.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday, 2 March at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on live on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT.

What’s the team news?

Thiago Alcantara pulled up with a tight hamstring during the warm-up ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and Roberto Firmino hadn’t recovered in time from a groin injury to feature, with both Liverpool players set to miss this match as well.

Diogo Jota returned from his ankle injury as a substitute at Wembley, although looked short of fitness, while the fact that the Reds are still fighting on so many fronts makes rotation likely - as Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could all come into the line-up.

Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley is suspended after being booked in both the third and fourth-round wins, meaning Christoph Zimmermann is likely to deputise, while Dean Smith admitted he will also likely be without Max Aarons, Brandon Williams and Ozan Kabak at the back as all three battle various ailments. Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah remain long-term absentees for the Canaries.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Elliott, Milner, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino.

Norwich XI: Gunn; Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica.

Odds

Prediction

Truthfully, both sides may have their attentions elsewhere and although Liverpool’s recent FA Cup record is inexplicably poor - making an upset a very real possibility - even a much-changed Reds side may just about have too much for a distracted Norwich bereft of confidence. Liverpool 2-1 Norwich