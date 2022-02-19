Liverpool FC welcome Norwich to Anfield for this afternoon’s Premier League match.

The Reds all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at the San Siro over Inter Milan.

And now Jurgen Klopp will be eager to pull Man City back into a title race, with a win here able to bring them to within six points of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Norwich were thrashed 4-0 by City last weekend and will likely see this game as a bonus match in their bid to beat the drop.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Liverpool vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 19 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The game is not being shown live on UK television.

Team news

Diogo Jota picked up a swollen ankle against Inter Milan, meaning Luis Diaz or Roberto Firmino will step in.

Klopp could also rotate his squad with Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip starting options.

Norwich are without Adam Idah (knee), but Mathias Normann could return and Ozan Kabak is trending towards recovery from illness.

Tim Krul and Jacob Sorensen could be back in March, while Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are still not fit enough to be considered.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Norwich: 12/1

Prediction

Liverpool are flying and now have depth to their squad for Jurgen Klopp to be able to change games from the bench. The Reds ease to all three points here to put some pressure on Man City. Liverpool 4-0 Norwich.