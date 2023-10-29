Jump to content

Liveupdated1698594483

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Mohamed Salah scores again

The Reds play after Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in his home country of Colombia

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 15:48
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on Sunday and emotions will be running high at Anfield, after the news that the parents of star forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia. Diaz is naturally left out of the team as the club support his welfare.

In on-pitch matters, Liverpool are in the top four and can move to within three points of league leaders Spurs with a win, while Forest can go 11th if they cause an upset - though they’ve only won once on the road so far this term.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

1698594417

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

An almighty scramble in the Liverpool has Forest players claiming for a penalty, though the protests are to no avail as the referee waves play on.

29 October 2023 15:46
1698594301

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Santos enters the fray for Mangala.

29 October 2023 15:45
1698594289

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White trudges off for Williams.

29 October 2023 15:44
1698594276

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Gakpo cuts onto his right foot before unleashing a drive towards the bottom corner, though it goes the wrong side of the post for Liverpool and instead crashes into the side-netting.

29 October 2023 15:44
1698594107

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

15 minutes to play at Anfield and Klopp's side still lead by just the two goals. If Forest pull one back, it could be a nervy remainder of the game for the hosts.

29 October 2023 15:41
1698594082

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Wataru Endo

29 October 2023 15:41
1698593963

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Assist Dominik Szoboszlai

29 October 2023 15:39
1698593912

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Goal Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

29 October 2023 15:38
1698593777

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool are continuing to press for a third that would surely put this game beyond the visitors' reach, if it was not already.

29 October 2023 15:36
1698593601

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

The hosts have had 18 shots, compared to just two for their opponents. It has been a dominant performance from Liverpool.

29 October 2023 15:33

