Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Mohamed Salah scores again
The Reds play after Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in his home country of Colombia
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on Sunday and emotions will be running high at Anfield, after the news that the parents of star forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia. Diaz is naturally left out of the team as the club support his welfare.
In on-pitch matters, Liverpool are in the top four and can move to within three points of league leaders Spurs with a win, while Forest can go 11th if they cause an upset - though they’ve only won once on the road so far this term.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
An almighty scramble in the Liverpool has Forest players claiming for a penalty, though the protests are to no avail as the referee waves play on.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Santos enters the fray for Mangala.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Gibbs-White trudges off for Williams.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Gakpo cuts onto his right foot before unleashing a drive towards the bottom corner, though it goes the wrong side of the post for Liverpool and instead crashes into the side-netting.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
15 minutes to play at Anfield and Klopp's side still lead by just the two goals. If Forest pull one back, it could be a nervy remainder of the game for the hosts.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Wataru Endo
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Assist Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Goal Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Liverpool are continuing to press for a third that would surely put this game beyond the visitors' reach, if it was not already.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
The hosts have had 18 shots, compared to just two for their opponents. It has been a dominant performance from Liverpool.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies