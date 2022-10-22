Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the fixture
Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday to try and continue their revived run of form in the Premier League.
It has been a bumpy start to the season for the Reds as they currently sit in seventh but manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his sides resilience.
“It’s now not that we are used to it and these kind of things - we either win really high or not,” he told the club’s website.
“But it’s the second 1-0 in a row, which is absolutely fine. It’s a brilliant result, it’s just that obviously until the end… I know people hate it when I mention the wind but it makes a football game really tricky.”
So who will line-up for the sides and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 22 October.
How can I watch?
The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and on BT’s website and app.
Team news
For Nottingham Forest Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are all expected to be out with injury. But in better news Renan Lodi could return following an ankle issue.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, while Darwin Nunez is now an injury doubt after feeling his hamstring before coming off against West Ham.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Dennis, Johnson
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino
Odds
Nottingham Forest - 10/1
Draw - 5/1
Liverpool - 2/9
Prediction
Nottingham Forest may need the three points but they will struggle against a Liverpool team returning to some form, even with the home advantage. Both sides are also suffering with a few injuries which may impact the fixture. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool.
