Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture
Liverpool go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League with three wins on the bounce across all competitions.
They have momentum for what feels like the first time this season and goalkeeper Alisson recognises they need to capitalise on it.
“We just stick together,” he told the club’s website. “It was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment. Working hard, working every day – not only on matchdays.
“Now things are coming out, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited about that. We have to keep our feet on the ground and just stick together, keep on working because it’s a long and tough season for everybody.”
But how can fans watch and when is the match? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 22 October.
How can I watch?
The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and on BT’s website and app.
Team news
For Nottingham Forest Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are all expected to be out with injury. But in better news Renan Lodi could return following an ankle issue.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, while Darwin Nunez is now an injury doubt after feeling his hamstring before coming off against West Ham.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Dennis, Johnson
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino
Odds
Nottingham Forest - 10/1
Draw - 5/1
Liverpool - 2/9
Prediction
Nottingham Forest may need the three points but they will struggle against a Liverpool team returning to some form, even with the home advantage. Both sides are also suffering with a few injuries which may impact the fixture. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool.
